Gallery Guide: Nov. 15, 2019

Art2 (Art Squared), 120 W. Gurley St. mezzanine, Prescott, 928-499-4428. On Facebook at Art2Prescott. Sculpture, pottery, photography, paintings, jewelry, wearable art, glass, gourds, wood and more.

Art on 6th Street, 697 6th St. (6th Street Business Park), Suites 6, 106, 108, 200, 302, 308 and 309. 928-830-1454. Glass, paintings, jewelry, sculpture, art wear and more.



Arts Prescott Gallery on Whiskey Row, 134 S. Montezuma St., 928-776-7717, www.artsprescott.com. Patricia Tyser Carberry – “Handmade Glass Beads and Felt” through Nov. 20. 25th annual Holiday Fundraiser Show begins Nov. 22.

Bronzesmith Fine Art Gallery and Foundry, 7331 E. Second St., Prescott Valley, 928-772-2378, www.bronzesmith.com.



Joseph Robertson Gallery, 110 S. Montezuma St., Suite A, Hotel St. Michael’s Alley, Prescott, 928-308-0254, www.joesartgallery.net, features fine art from local artists Joseph Robertson and Beth Neely, as well as others from around Arizona.

Kriegers, 110 S. Montezuma St., Suite F, Hotel St. Michael’s Alley, Prescott, 928-778-4900. Features local cage-free artists — Heath Krieger, pottery; Cathy Krieger, paintings; Leslie Parsons, jewelry; Curt Pfeffer, jewelry; Stephen Smith, wood and photography; Mary Kaye O’Neill, silk wearables and new work by bronze artist and longtime Prescottonian, John Skurja.

Mountain Artists Guild & Gallery, 228 N. Alarcon St., Prescott, 928-776-4009, gallery@mountainartistsguild.org. www.mountainartistsguild.org. Main Gallery, “Holiday Celebrations runs through Dec. 21, with featured artist Judy Lewis.” Artwork of veterans in Spotlight One through Nov. 26; “Here Comes the Sun” begins Nov. 16.

Mountain Spirit Gallery, 140 S. Montezuma St., Prescott, 928-445-2886, msgprescott.com. Western art featuring Bill Nebeker, Susan Kliewer, Kathy Quick Anderson, Paul Wenzel, K.L. Powers and 20 other local artists.

Natural History Institute, 126 N. Marina St., Prescott, 928-863-3232, naturalhistoryinstitute.org. "The Biophilia Hypothesis Comes to the Periodic Table," photography by Deborah Springstead Ford and glass art by Jordan Ford runs through Jan. 10.

Ortega’s Galloping Goose, 162 S. Montezuma St., Prescott, 928-776-0077.

Phippen Museum, 4701 N. Highway 89, Prescott, 928-778-1385, www.phippenartmuseum.org. “Walk on the Wild Side” through Feb. 23. “The Life of Cynthia Rigden” through Jan. 19.

Prescott Center for the Arts Gallery, 208 N. Marina St., www.pca-az.net.

Prescott Valley Art Guild, 3380 N. Windsong Drive, www.prescottvalleyartguild.org.

Sean Goté Gallery, 702 W. Gurley St., Prescott, 928-445-2233, www.seangote.com.

Smoki Museum, 147 N. Arizona Ave., Prescott, 928-445-1230, smokimuseum.org.

The Raven Café, 142 N. Cortez St. 928-717-0009, ravencafe.com.

’Tis Art Center and Gallery, 105 S. Cortez St. Prescott, www.tisartgallery.com. In the Mezzanine Gallery::"Different by Design" artwork by Mary Kaye O’Neill and her “Laughin’ Giraffe Friends Sherri Curtis, Carol Hunter-Geboy and Linda Scott through Dec. 30. In the Main Gallery: The Inaugural "Assemblage and Collage" exhibit through Nov. 19. Winter 2019 Eclectic Works by Prescott Area Artists begins Nov. 21.

Van Gogh’s Ear, 156 S. Montezuma St., 928-776-1080, www.vgegallery.com. “Patina Power: The Art of the Rust”, an artist reception for local and nationally known jeweler and metal artist, Kit Carson. Kit’s metal sculptures will be featured during the 4th Friday Art Walk on November 22nd from 5-8pm. Live music with “Hazel Soul” artist, Kaileena Martin accompanied by Dan Seaman.

Weir Gallery, 110 S. Montezuma St., Suite 1, 307-371-1910, scotaweir.com. Featuring work by Scott Weir.

Yavapai College Art Gallery, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott, Building 16, 928-776-2031, www.yc.edu/artgallery.