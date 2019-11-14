OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Nov. 15
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Friday Catchall: Smooth asphalt, more speed control, wells?

Remember the photo radar system years ago in Prescott Valley - from which you could find a speeding ticket in your mailbox? You can tell it was a while ago (Yavapai College soccer has won more titles since then). Those are gone, and now cities and towns in the area are using radar speed signs. (Courier file)

Remember the photo radar system years ago in Prescott Valley - from which you could find a speeding ticket in your mailbox? You can tell it was a while ago (Yavapai College soccer has won more titles since then). Those are gone, and now cities and towns in the area are using radar speed signs. (Courier file)

mugshot photo
By Tim Wiederaenders | TWieds_editor
Originally Published: November 14, 2019 9:16 p.m.

The Friday Catchall:

• SMOOTH – It has been at least three months.

While driving — whether it is to or from work or off for my “weekends,” regardless of the many routes I could take — I must go through at least two road construction zones twice a day. (The peak was four on the way to work for a short time.)

One of them spans about a half-mile on Williamson Valley Road, just north of the intersection with Pioneer Parkway.

That project has been underway since July 15 (promising to be complete — coincidentally — by Friday, Nov. 15). The road’s surface was torn down to nothing, for months, and finally built back up with two layers of asphalt.

I cannot help but ask that after all that time, for that short of a distance, couldn’t they have given us a smooth driving surface?

It is not.

Side note, sorry, I think the multitude of trees and bushes in the new median of Glassford Hill Road benefit only the landscaping companies.

• SPEED – This week we presented to you a story about radar speed signs in the region and how each municipality treats or uses them.

Well, it must be a sign of the times (pun intended). Just Thursday I saw that Prescott Valley Police are adding four new handheld radar devices to their lineup, and on the Board of Supervisors’ Nov. 20 meeting agenda is a $26,668 (pending) approval for four more radar speed signs.

What’s interesting is our coverage showed these devices cost about $3,000 each; the county’s will cost about $6,000. Those must be extra special.

We’ll check and let you know.

• WATER – Nothing is perfect, and apparently water advocates were not pleased Thursday with the Prescott Water Summit. The meeting was conducted, at least in part, in an open house format (allowing full access to all officials, but not easy on attendees). The rub is it’s a format that is spread out, and those asking questions get their answers but few, if anyone else, gets to hear that question or answer.

All I can say is it was a start.

I have been wondering when the region (this is not Prescott’s problem alone) would start seriously looking at 2025 – when the Prescott Active Management Area must reach safe yield (balancing the amount of water it takes out and puts back into the aquifer).

I still say, no matter how much you talk about water and safe yield, the 900-pound gorilla remains. The number of private wells – key word: private – in the AMA is the biggest challenge.

And that, folks, would require legislative action to rein in.

• PICK OF THE WEEK – (Proving there’s always something good to do in the Prescott area that’s cheap or free): the 10 a.m. Vintage Base Ball game Saturday, Nov. 16, at Ken Lindley Field, 702 E. Gurley St., Prescott. It should be fun to watch!

Tim Wiederaenders is the senior news editor for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter @TWieds_editor. Reach him at 928-445-3333, ext. 2032, or twieds@prescottaz.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Friday Catchall: Don’t get burned, hang up; and what about teachers?!
Friday Catchall: Tax rate depends on context; airport’s a gem
Friday Catchall: Flashing yellow lights, driving too slow & safety
Debate: Is photo radar traffic enforcement fair? - Con
Friday Catchall: Love Prescott, get shots, delete those emails

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries