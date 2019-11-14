Friday Catchall: Smooth asphalt, more speed control, wells?

The Friday Catchall:

• SMOOTH – It has been at least three months.

While driving — whether it is to or from work or off for my “weekends,” regardless of the many routes I could take — I must go through at least two road construction zones twice a day. (The peak was four on the way to work for a short time.)

One of them spans about a half-mile on Williamson Valley Road, just north of the intersection with Pioneer Parkway.

That project has been underway since July 15 (promising to be complete — coincidentally — by Friday, Nov. 15). The road’s surface was torn down to nothing, for months, and finally built back up with two layers of asphalt.

I cannot help but ask that after all that time, for that short of a distance, couldn’t they have given us a smooth driving surface?

It is not.

Side note, sorry, I think the multitude of trees and bushes in the new median of Glassford Hill Road benefit only the landscaping companies.

• SPEED – This week we presented to you a story about radar speed signs in the region and how each municipality treats or uses them.

Well, it must be a sign of the times (pun intended). Just Thursday I saw that Prescott Valley Police are adding four new handheld radar devices to their lineup, and on the Board of Supervisors’ Nov. 20 meeting agenda is a $26,668 (pending) approval for four more radar speed signs.

What’s interesting is our coverage showed these devices cost about $3,000 each; the county’s will cost about $6,000. Those must be extra special.

We’ll check and let you know.

• WATER – Nothing is perfect, and apparently water advocates were not pleased Thursday with the Prescott Water Summit. The meeting was conducted, at least in part, in an open house format (allowing full access to all officials, but not easy on attendees). The rub is it’s a format that is spread out, and those asking questions get their answers but few, if anyone else, gets to hear that question or answer.

All I can say is it was a start.

I have been wondering when the region (this is not Prescott’s problem alone) would start seriously looking at 2025 – when the Prescott Active Management Area must reach safe yield (balancing the amount of water it takes out and puts back into the aquifer).

I still say, no matter how much you talk about water and safe yield, the 900-pound gorilla remains. The number of private wells – key word: private – in the AMA is the biggest challenge.

And that, folks, would require legislative action to rein in.

• PICK OF THE WEEK – (Proving there’s always something good to do in the Prescott area that’s cheap or free): the 10 a.m. Vintage Base Ball game Saturday, Nov. 16, at Ken Lindley Field, 702 E. Gurley St., Prescott. It should be fun to watch!

Tim Wiederaenders is the senior news editor for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter @TWieds_editor. Reach him at 928-445-3333, ext. 2032, or twieds@prescottaz.com.