Flip Orley to hypnotize Elks Theatre audience

Anyone can be a star of the show when comedian and hypnotist Flip Orley comes to town, which he will in a performance at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center Saturday, Nov. 16.

Orley said his comedic aspirations became apparent when he was a young kid and his interest in hypnosis started in elementary school. Though he started doing standup comedy at the age of 18, it wasn’t until his last year of college that he did hypnosis on stage, he said. After his roommate kept pestering him to do it, Orley said he went to an open mic night in Tempe though he never prepared a show.

“In my mind, I thought that when I got on stage and I started doing hypnosis, I thought that people would laugh at me, not with me and when I asked for volunteers, I thought that nobody would get on stage,” he said. “That night I got like 25, 30 volunteers.”

That show ended up being a catalyst for the change in direction of what would eventually become his career, Orley said. While his first show was a Pat Collins routine, and the only time he’s ever borrowed from another performer, he said he gets his material these days from his comedic sensibilities and from life. For instance, growing up watching a lot of talk shows and game shows led him to do parodies of things like “Family Feud,” “Survivor,” “Ricki Lake” and “The Jerry Springer Show.”

Tickets for the 7 p.m. show are $20, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com or by calling the box office at 928-777-1370. It will be in the third floor Crystal Hall.

While people often go see multiple shows from musicians and other comedians, in most cases they’ll keep seeing pretty similar shows from night to night, Orley said. With his, on the other hand, you’re never going to see the same show twice. In fact, people will come up to him after shows and say they wish they would have volunteered, he said. Then they’ll come back and volunteer before coming to another show with friends and asking them to volunteer, Orley said.

“It’s sort of this grass roots audience that sort of has built from town to town over the years,” he said, calling it “really flattering, it’s really fun.”

For more information about Flip Orley, visit www.fliporley.com. The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center is located at 117 E. Gurley St.