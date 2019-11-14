Feature Home: 5289 Porter Creek Dr. • Prescott, 89A & Larry Caldwell Dr.
THE ESTATES AT WALDEN FARMS OPEN DAILY FROM 10AM – 5PM
This newly released community, Th e Estates at Walden Farms, features estate sized lots ranging from almost half an acre to over an acre. Located near the Granite Dells and the popular Peavine trail, homeowners will enjoy the iconic views of Prescott, pickle ball courts, dog park, and picnic ramada; all in close proximity to shopping and entertainment options.
The Estates at Walden Farms provides countless opportunities to build the home of your dreams and enjoy the fresh air with your family, friends, and new neighbors; and truly live life the way it was meant to be. The spacious lots allow Dorn Homes to offer six flexible floor plans ranging from 1,800-2,578 sq. ft., three-car garages, optional RV, and all featuring Th e Organic Home™ Plus and Exclusive Building Science. These homes in Prescott off er the ability to add your personal touch and choose all the finishes, allowing for the design of your dream home on a large lot.
