ERAU cruises past PCC in Cal Pac semis
College Volleyball

ERAU OH Caylee Robalin (14) celebrates with her teammates after the Eagles defeated Providence Christian 3-0 during the Cal Pac Championship semifinals on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Embry-Riddle. (ERAU Athletics/Courtesy)

ERAU OH Caylee Robalin (14) celebrates with her teammates after the Eagles defeated Providence Christian 3-0 during the Cal Pac Championship semifinals on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Embry-Riddle. (ERAU Athletics/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: November 14, 2019 11:14 p.m.

PRESCOTT — Behind an 18-dig, 11-kill double- double from OH Erin Clark, No. 1 Embry-Riddle volleyball swept No. 4 Providence Christian during a Cal Pac Championship semifinal on Thursday.

Since the Eagles went 16-0 in Cal Pac Conference action, they earned the No. 1 seed and the right to host the postseason tournament. Their first match-up of the tournament pitted them against Providence Christian, a team they swept twice during the regular season.

History would repeat itself on Thursday as ERAU wasted no time and jumped out to a 2-0 set lead. Both sets ended with identical scores of 25-8 as setter Audrey Baldwin racked up 37 assists in the process.

PCC recorded a stronger effort in the third set but it was still to no avail. The Eagles continued to soar on all cylinders as they claimed the set 25-15 to lock up a spot in the final match.

Along with her double-double, Clark — who was recently voted Cal Pac Player of the Year — also tallied an impressive hitting percentage of .556. OPP Elisa Pauzer also pitched in 12 kills while OH Caylee Robalin had 13.

UP NEXT

The Eagles (26-5) march on to the finals to take on No. 2 UC Merced on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

