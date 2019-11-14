Enjoy a free game of vintage baseball on Saturday, Nov. 16

The Prescott Champions Vintage Base Ball Club kicks off its fourth season of Arizona Vintage Base Ball League competition at Ken Lindley Field, 702 E. Gurley St. near downtown Prescott at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16.

Enjoy seeing players in colorful old-style uniforms, using no gloves, playing ball using the rules of 1860.

The club will play the Ft. Verde Excelsiors followed by a match against the Bisbee Bees at noon. The final match of the day features the Excelsiors and the Bisbee Bees.

Admission is free for all ages. For more information, e-mail Ace at mradrian06@yahoo.com.

