OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Nov. 15
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Down goes Embry-Riddle! Eagles grounded by Mariners in Cal Pac semis
College Women's Soccer

ERAU defender Ally Leara (24) looks on as Marymount celebrates after defeating the Eagles 1-0 during the Cal Pac Championship semifinals on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Embry-Riddle’s varsity field. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

ERAU defender Ally Leara (24) looks on as Marymount celebrates after defeating the Eagles 1-0 during the Cal Pac Championship semifinals on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Embry-Riddle’s varsity field. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: November 14, 2019 11:19 p.m.

PRESCOTT — Embry-Riddle women’s soccer had everything going for them heading into the Cal Pac Championships. The Eagles were the top-seeded team with a 7-1-1 home record and had already beaten Marymount 3-0 earlier this season.

And yet, the Mariners put forth a gritty effort to stun the Eagles 1-0 during the first semifinal match of the Cal Pac Championship tournament on Thursday.

Despite recording 14 shots compared to Marymount’s four, the Mariners were the ones to make it count. The critical blow came three minutes into the second half when the Mariners caught the Eagles snoozing, allowing Brooke Ybarra to net a 20-yard screamer past goalkeeper Caitlyn Aaron for the 1-0 lead.

Ultimately, this lead was all Marymount needed to secure a berth in the Cal Pac Championship final and eliminate ERAU from the tournament.

Photo Gallery

Embry Riddle Women's Soccer Hosts Marymount For Cal Pac Tourney Semis (Nov. 14, 2019)

“I think soccer can be a really cruel game. [Marymount] had one shot on goal and that was the one that went into the back of the net,” said ERAU head coach Todd Poitras. “We just didn’t generate enough offense today and we just weren’t quite ourselves. The very things that we knew we needed to do, play our style of soccer, we just didn’t do that.”

In the first half, the Eagles had the more threatening chances up top. Their best chance came when forward Riley Martinson blasted a low shot from the right side of the area that was blocked by the keeper. However, the ball took a soft deflection and slowly crawled along the goal line where forward Sierra Vicente’s follow-up shot was blocked by a Marymount defender.

ERAU also suffered a big loss in the first half when Maddy Mak, who was recently crowned Cal Pac Defensive Player of the Year, was subbed off due to a lingering back injury. She never returned for the rest of the game.

Barring the Mariners’ wonder goal in the second half, the Eagles did well to make up for Mak’s absence. However, Marymount’s defense did just as well as it continually gave the ERAU offense fits.

“They did a good job of really packing it in on us and putting the high pressure on us,” said ERAU midfielder Parker Lee. “We expected that from every team in the Cal Pac so I think they did a really good job pressuring our forwards.”

The Eagles had many opportunities late in the game, including several crosses that sailed right across the face of goal but no one was ever on the receiving end. Marymount’s backline held sturdy until the clock ran out as they handed ERAU its fourth loss of the season.

“Marymount came out really strong. They played with a lot of heart and gave us a really tough battle,” said ERAU forward Erica Heil. “It obviously didn’t go our way but I’m really proud of my team and how they played tonight.”

DEJA VU

This game marked the California Pacific Conference Championship’s biggest upset since Embry-Riddle lost 2-0 to, you guessed it, Marymount back in 2016 during the semifinal round.

Additionally, the last time ERAU lost a Cal Pac Conference game in the regular season was in 2016. Who beat them? Well, none other than the Mariners, of course.

UP NEXT

The Mariners (9-9-1) advance to the finals of the ERAU-hosted Cal Pac Championship where they will face UC Merced on Saturday, Nov. 16. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. at Embry-Riddle’s varsity field.

As for the Eagles (12-4-3), their season is not over yet as they could potentially receive an at-large berth to the NAIA Championships that begin Nov. 22.

“We will hope for the best to see if we get an at-large berth and maybe be able to regroup and try to go back to the national tournament again,” Poitras said.

Last season, the Eagles made it to the second round of the NAIA Championships where they fell 2-1 to No. 8 Benedictine.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Eagles’ men’s, women’s soccer, volleyball eliminated in Cal Pac tournaments
Mena sends Eagles to Cal Pac Championship rematch with Marymount
Marymount blanks Embry-Riddle men’s soccer, wins 5th straight Cal Pac title
ERAU athletes Caitlyn Aaron, Audrey Baldwin earn Cal Pac recognitions
Embry-Riddle makes it five straight with 3-nil win over Marymount

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries