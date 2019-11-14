Down goes Embry-Riddle! Eagles grounded by Mariners in Cal Pac semis

PRESCOTT — Embry-Riddle women’s soccer had everything going for them heading into the Cal Pac Championships. The Eagles were the top-seeded team with a 7-1-1 home record and had already beaten Marymount 3-0 earlier this season.

And yet, the Mariners put forth a gritty effort to stun the Eagles 1-0 during the first semifinal match of the Cal Pac Championship tournament on Thursday.

Despite recording 14 shots compared to Marymount’s four, the Mariners were the ones to make it count. The critical blow came three minutes into the second half when the Mariners caught the Eagles snoozing, allowing Brooke Ybarra to net a 20-yard screamer past goalkeeper Caitlyn Aaron for the 1-0 lead.

Ultimately, this lead was all Marymount needed to secure a berth in the Cal Pac Championship final and eliminate ERAU from the tournament.

“I think soccer can be a really cruel game. [Marymount] had one shot on goal and that was the one that went into the back of the net,” said ERAU head coach Todd Poitras. “We just didn’t generate enough offense today and we just weren’t quite ourselves. The very things that we knew we needed to do, play our style of soccer, we just didn’t do that.”

In the first half, the Eagles had the more threatening chances up top. Their best chance came when forward Riley Martinson blasted a low shot from the right side of the area that was blocked by the keeper. However, the ball took a soft deflection and slowly crawled along the goal line where forward Sierra Vicente’s follow-up shot was blocked by a Marymount defender.

ERAU also suffered a big loss in the first half when Maddy Mak, who was recently crowned Cal Pac Defensive Player of the Year, was subbed off due to a lingering back injury. She never returned for the rest of the game.

Barring the Mariners’ wonder goal in the second half, the Eagles did well to make up for Mak’s absence. However, Marymount’s defense did just as well as it continually gave the ERAU offense fits.

“They did a good job of really packing it in on us and putting the high pressure on us,” said ERAU midfielder Parker Lee. “We expected that from every team in the Cal Pac so I think they did a really good job pressuring our forwards.”

The Eagles had many opportunities late in the game, including several crosses that sailed right across the face of goal but no one was ever on the receiving end. Marymount’s backline held sturdy until the clock ran out as they handed ERAU its fourth loss of the season.

“Marymount came out really strong. They played with a lot of heart and gave us a really tough battle,” said ERAU forward Erica Heil. “It obviously didn’t go our way but I’m really proud of my team and how they played tonight.”

DEJA VU

This game marked the California Pacific Conference Championship’s biggest upset since Embry-Riddle lost 2-0 to, you guessed it, Marymount back in 2016 during the semifinal round.

Additionally, the last time ERAU lost a Cal Pac Conference game in the regular season was in 2016. Who beat them? Well, none other than the Mariners, of course.

UP NEXT

The Mariners (9-9-1) advance to the finals of the ERAU-hosted Cal Pac Championship where they will face UC Merced on Saturday, Nov. 16. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. at Embry-Riddle’s varsity field.

As for the Eagles (12-4-3), their season is not over yet as they could potentially receive an at-large berth to the NAIA Championships that begin Nov. 22.

“We will hope for the best to see if we get an at-large berth and maybe be able to regroup and try to go back to the national tournament again,” Poitras said.

Last season, the Eagles made it to the second round of the NAIA Championships where they fell 2-1 to No. 8 Benedictine.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.