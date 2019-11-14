OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Nov. 15
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Cordes Lakes Legionnaires fete Veterans Day

Cordes Lake residents honored our nation's veterans Nov. 11, 2019 on Avenue of the Flags in Cordes Junction. (Pat Williamson/Courtesy)

Cordes Lake residents honored our nation's veterans Nov. 11, 2019 on Avenue of the Flags in Cordes Junction. (Pat Williamson/Courtesy)

By Pat Williamson
Originally Published: November 14, 2019 9:17 p.m.

Veterans Day wouldn’t be special if the veterans didn’t get out to raise the flags in Cordes Junction on the Avenue of Flags. Thanks to the many community volunteers to make this task easier and provide the camaraderie they remember from long ago.

photo

Shown is Avenue of the Flags in Cordes Junction. (Pat Williamson/Courtesy)

The Avenue of Flags holds five flags marked for POW/MIA and one of the legion members has a relative that is MIA.

The day progressed with time spent at McDonald’s passing out stars to veterans passing through the junction. Most veterans quickly placed them in their wallet as, being military, they have respect for the flag.

After grabbing a quick lunch, they were back to the Avenue of Flags to take down the flags, making it a busy Veterans Day and feeling they had done something constructive in order to honor veterans from all branches of service and those that served in any of the wars.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

American Legion Post 122 Commemorates 9/11
American Legion remembers Pearl Harbor Day
Veterans Day With American Legion Post 122
Cordes residents celebrate Veterans Day
Cordes residents support Avenue of Flags in big way

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries