Cordes Lakes Legionnaires fete Veterans Day

Veterans Day wouldn’t be special if the veterans didn’t get out to raise the flags in Cordes Junction on the Avenue of Flags. Thanks to the many community volunteers to make this task easier and provide the camaraderie they remember from long ago.

The Avenue of Flags holds five flags marked for POW/MIA and one of the legion members has a relative that is MIA.



The day progressed with time spent at McDonald’s passing out stars to veterans passing through the junction. Most veterans quickly placed them in their wallet as, being military, they have respect for the flag.



After grabbing a quick lunch, they were back to the Avenue of Flags to take down the flags, making it a busy Veterans Day and feeling they had done something constructive in order to honor veterans from all branches of service and those that served in any of the wars.