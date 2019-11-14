Boy on bicycle struck by car in Prescott Valley; not seriously injured

A boy riding a bicycle was struck by a car in Prescott Valley Thursday morning, Nov. 14, according to a Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) news release.

Police responded to the scene at the intersection of E. Lakeshore Dr. and W. Skoog Boulevard at about 7:25 a.m.

They were told by witnesses that the boy had been riding on the sidewalk and pulled out into the roadway when a car was driving by, the release states.

“He flew over the hood,” PVPD spokesperson Jerry Ferguson said.

The roadway was shut down for about 30 minutes for investigation and treatment of the boy, who was not seriously injured.

“It sounded like possibly a sprained ankle and maybe some abrasions, but nothing serious,” Ferguson said.



The boy was transported to the hospital by a relative. No citations were issued, Ferguson said.

“This is a reminder that operators of motor vehicles and bicycles are to follow the same traffic rules and guidelines,” Ferguson said. “Defensive driving habits are the best way to drive safely.”

