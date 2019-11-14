OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Nov. 15
ADWR: ‘Significant shift’ needed for Prescott AMA to reach safe-yield by 2025
Water summit kicks off discussion; more meetings needed, says Prescott mayor

Natalie Mast, program manager for management plans at the Arizona Department of Water Resources, speaks to residents about the annual water overdraft within the Prescott Active Management Area a regional water summit at the Prescott Centennial Center Thursday, Nov. 14. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: November 14, 2019 9:48 p.m.

In what Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli termed a “good start,” officials from the region’s four municipalities got together this week to talk water.

Billed as a regional water summit, the Thursday, Nov. 14, gathering that Mengarelli spearheaded brought council members from Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley and Dewey-Humboldt together with officials from the Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) for a look at the state of groundwater in the Prescott Active Management Area (AMA).

And the information from Natalie Mast, the program manager for ADWR’s management plans, showed a consistent decline in groundwater levels throughout the Active Management Area.

Natalie Mast, program manager for management plans at the Arizona Department of Water Resources, explains the annual water overdraft within the Prescott Active Management Area during a presentation on the region’s groundwater. Mast was the main speaker at a regional water summit at the Prescott Centennial Center Thursday, Nov. 14. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

On a map of the AMA, Mast pointed to dozens of red and blue dots that signified the status the ADWR’s index monitoring wells. Red dots indicated wells with declining water levels, while blue dots signified those with rising levels.

Noting that the map was mostly red, Mast said, “Generally across the Prescott Active Management Area, we are in most cases seeing water-level decline over time.”

The current situation reportedly does not bode well for the region’s longtime goal of reaching safe-yield (balance between the amount of water being pumped out of the ground and the amount being recharged back in) by the designated year of 2025.

“The Prescott Active Management area is not at safe-yield, and it would require a pretty significant shift to reach safe-yield by 2025,” Mast said.

AMA-WIDE ISSUE

After the meeting, Mayor Pro Tem Billie Orr said the information from ADWR Thursday largely was not a surprise to the city.

“It was information we already pretty much knew,” Orr said.

She stressed that Prescott has been making inroads into balancing its own water-pumping-versus-water-recharge status through conservation and other measures. But she noted that the AMA includes considerable territory outside city limits.

“If you look at everything we do as a municipality, we are almost at safe-yield,” Orr said. “For the whole AMA, I think it needs to be stronger.”

Prescott Public Works Director Craig Dotseth reported after the meeting that the city’s five production wells in Chino Valley showed an average decline of about four inches per year from 2006 to 2018.

Mengarelli said he hopes that future water-summit meetings will get into more discussion between the area municipalities and Yavapai County about how to address the entire AMA.

“It was a great turnout,” Mengarelli said of Thursday’s summit, which attracted more than 100 people. “And I was very pleased to have all of the municipalities there.”

He added: “It was a good start, and now we have to determine how to move forward. This definitely was a kick-off, but there needs to be subsequent meetings.”

He estimated that another water summit could take place by spring 2020.

Missing from Thursday’s summit was representation from Yavapai County, and Orr said county participation is crucial for future discussion.

David McAtee, public information officer for the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, said Thursday afternoon, “Due to the short notice, and scheduling conflicts, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors were not able to attend the City of Prescott water meeting.”

NO CHANCE FOR QUESTIONS

While many of the summit attendees had questions for the ADWR representatives, the meeting was set up in an open-house setting that did not allow for questions from the audience.

Rather, each of the participating entities had set up tables around the room where people could ask questions individually after the presentation from ADWR.

A crowd formed around the ADWR table, and Mast and fellow officials fielded numerous questions from local residents about Prescott’s water supply and safe-yield.

Orr said she would have preferred more interaction among the attendees.

That also was the view of local water advocate Leslie Hoy. “One of the disappointments was that nobody was allowed to ask questions,” she said, adding that she wished the breakout tables had allowed for more discussion between officials and attendees after the ADWR presentation.

Mengarelli said afterward that ADWR had asked for the meeting format.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.

