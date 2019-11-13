OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Nov. 13
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Three-vehicle collision at 89, Road 2 North results in injuries, shutdown of highway

One of the three vehicles involved in a Nov. 12 collision at Highway 89 and Road 2 North in Chino Valley. (CVPD/Courtesy)

One of the three vehicles involved in a Nov. 12 collision at Highway 89 and Road 2 North in Chino Valley. (CVPD/Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 13, 2019 9:35 a.m.

Three people were involved in a collision at Highway 89 and Road 2 North on Tuesday, with two requiring trips to the hospital, Chino Valley Police said Wednesday.

A vehicle sits near Highway 89 and Road 2 North after a three-vehicle collision Nov. 12, 2019. (CVPD/Courtesy)

On Nov. 12 at approximately 8:10 p.m., Jamie Trujillo Ayala, 24, of Chino Valley, was reportedly involved in an argument with his spouse in a local business parking lot.

Ayala got into his white 2003 Ford F150, drove onto East Road 2 North, and through the red light at Highway 89, police said. Upon entering the intersection, the Ford F150 collided with a red 2019 Chevrolet Silverado being driven by Aaron Schlaifer, 65, of Chino Valley.

This collision pushed the Chevrolet Silverado into the southbound lane causing it to collide with a gold 2007 GMC Yukon being driven by Maria Pedraza, 51, of Ash Fork.

Highway 89 at Road 2 North was shut down for two hours Nov. 12, 2019, as a result of a three-vehicle collision. (CVPD/Courtesy)

Ayala was airlifted to the hospital because of his injuries. He remains hospitalized at this time, police said. Pedraza was transported by ambulance to Yavapai Regional Medical Center West Campus. She was discharged with non-specified injuries. Schlaifer did not receive any apparent injuries from the collision.

This collision remains under investigation at this time. Speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors.

Highway 89 was shut down for approximately two hours during this investigation.

The Chino Valley Police Department would like to thank Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Arizona Department of Transportation, and Flagstaff Police Department for their assistance during this investigation.

Information provided by the Chino Valley Police Department.

