OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Nov. 13
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Talk of the Town: A lot accomplished, Prescott has work ahead

Jim Lamerson, Special to the Courier
Originally Published: November 13, 2019 7:13 p.m.

It has been an extreme honor serving you as a Prescott City Councilman for the past 16 years. I am proud of our accomplishments. During the recession, maintaining the basic services and infrastructure was critical to the quality of life in Prescott was essential. I am especially honored to have been part of the healing process after the tragic loss of our 19 Hotshot firefighters. Our day of infamy is etched in my heart and soul forever.

The purchase of some $18 million worth of open space in and around the Dells was a great start to a dream Councilman Steve Blair, myself, and others shared. We sparked an effort to create a natural preserve of 4,000 to 7,000 acres between private, city, and state-owned properties in and around the Granite Dells. I hope that comes to fruition, but not at the expense of private property rights. Negotiation will be necessary with respect toward constitutional rights.

Having been twice board chairman of the Prescott Chamber of Commerce, I maintain Prescott still needs to address housing affordability for those dedicated to providing Prescott’s basic services, medical care, educational opportunity, vocational needs and other quality of life essentials that make Prescott the best hometown in the United States. Having helped draft the General Plan that has been repeatedly approved by you, the citizens of Prescott, I encourage everyone to move forward with this endeavor. It can help in recognizing traffic issues impacting our major arterials, entryways and exits, and the economic drain of our productivity while affording Prescott the opportunity to address and influence our environmental concerns.

Make no mistake — growth, whether in the city or outside of the city, will continue. Rational growth rates are addressed in the General Plan, which you, the residents, approved and can re-address when you take issue with what is in the plan. Remembering it is Prescott’s General Plan, not the region’s, helped me understand a narrow channel of influence. Our assured water portfolio is ours to manage through a City Council-City Manager form of government. We are a municipal corporation with a board of directors, CEO, and stockholders with private property rights, which include our water and intellectual property (identity, etc.).

I am still here and will help. After all, it is my hometown too. For the time being it will be in a different capacity though. God bless you all, and again – THANK YOU. Have a Happy Thanksgiving and a Merry Christmas.

Jim Lamerson is a local businessman and an outgoing Prescott City Councilman, having served the past 16 years; he was not re-elected this year.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Letter: Dells temptation
Trudeau: Grasping the issue of saving the Dells
Prescott Council hopefuls discuss Granite Dells at forum
Letters: Playing politics with property rights
Lamerson: Is it time for residents of Prescott to purchase portion of Dells?

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries