Reno Aces extending protective netting to foul poles
Minor League Baseball
RENO, Nev. — The Reno Aces have announced plans to extend protective netting from foul pole to foul pole at the downtown stadium that serves as home to the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Triple-A affiliate in the Pacific Coast League.
Aces President Eric Edelstein said Wednesday that safety is the team’s top priority. He says the installation of the extended netting will begin sometime in December and be ready for the 2020 season opener April 9.
Edelstein says the braided, knotless Ultra Cross Netting manufactured by Sportsfield Specialties offer 95% spectator visibility. He says the same nets are used by 23 Major League Baseball teams.
The Chicago White Sox became the first team to extend the netting all the way down each foul line during this season’s All-Star break. Several major and minor league teams since have announced similar changes for the 2020 season.
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Prescott Meat Company adds 21st-century twist to the old butcher shop
- 8 arrested in PANT bust for illegal marijuana grow, drug sales, weapons violations
- Sears at Prescott Gateway Mall to close in February
- Rollover crash on Grove Ave caused by impaired driver
- Rollover crash on Grove Avenue caused by impaired driver
- Obituary: Elaine Patricia Fann
- Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 89A sends one victim to the hospital
- Obituary: Barbara Jean Denney
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Police identify skeletal remains found near Thumb Butte
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: