Reno Aces extending protective netting to foul poles
Minor League Baseball

This photo taken Aug. 1, 2019 during a Pacific Coast League baseball game between the Reno Aces and Iowa Cubs at Greater Nevada Field in Reno shows the protective netting that will be extended to the foul poles for the 2020 season. Aces President Eric Edelstein announced Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 the installation of the extended netting will begin sometime in December. He says safety is the team's top priority. (Scott Sonner/AP).

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 13, 2019 4:56 p.m.

RENO, Nev. — The Reno Aces have announced plans to extend protective netting from foul pole to foul pole at the downtown stadium that serves as home to the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Triple-A affiliate in the Pacific Coast League.

Aces President Eric Edelstein said Wednesday that safety is the team’s top priority. He says the installation of the extended netting will begin sometime in December and be ready for the 2020 season opener April 9.

Edelstein says the braided, knotless Ultra Cross Netting manufactured by Sportsfield Specialties offer 95% spectator visibility. He says the same nets are used by 23 Major League Baseball teams.

The Chicago White Sox became the first team to extend the netting all the way down each foul line during this season’s All-Star break. Several major and minor league teams since have announced similar changes for the 2020 season.

