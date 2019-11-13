Prescott Valley Town Council: Road upgrades at 89A and Viewpoint, Glassford Hill, Coyote Springs on study session agenda

Prescott Valley’s Town Council will discuss planned improvements at Highway 89A and Viewpoint Drive, Coyote Springs Road and Glassford Hill Road when it convenes for a study session at 5:25 p.m. today, Nov. 14.

At the public library’s auditorium, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., council should hear from Engineering Division Manager Ron Pine about a proposed $953,750 contract with CLM Earthmovers to:

• Add a northbound lane on Viewpoint Drive, from 89A to Pronghorn Ranch Parkway.

• Widen Coyote Springs Road to three lanes, between 89A and Antelope Meadows Drive.

• Modify the eastbound ramp at Highway 89A and Glassford Hill Road.

Other business

Council also plans to:

• Hear about the scope of services for the town’s $1.5 million contract with Matrix New World Engineering/Southwest Groundwater Consultants to build a recharge water well at Mountain Valley Park.

• Hear from staff about re-implementing a public opinion survey on a limited basis to possibly gauge residents’ views on: town services, including streets, police, water/sewer, library and parks, and whether to assess a property tax to help pay for a regional public transit system, the future Agua Fria Park, and sidewalks.

• Hear the results of a professionally-done survey regarding the community’s parks and recreation needs.

• Hear from Boy Scouts Benson Morris and Kadyn Maynard of Grand Canyon Council Troop 7093 regarding the off-leash facility improvements they made to the Mountain Valley Dog Park as part of their Eagle Scout project.

• Hear an update from the Yavapai Justice & Mental Health Coalition.