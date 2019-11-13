OFFERS
Thu, Nov. 14
Prescott Valley Town Council: Road upgrades at 89A and Viewpoint, Glassford Hill, Coyote Springs on study session agenda

Prescott Valley Town Council during a regular meeting. (Max Efrein/Courier 2019 file photo)

Originally Published: November 13, 2019 7:51 p.m.

Prescott Valley’s Town Council will discuss planned improvements at Highway 89A and Viewpoint Drive, Coyote Springs Road and Glassford Hill Road when it convenes for a study session at 5:25 p.m. today, Nov. 14.

At the public library’s auditorium, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., council should hear from Engineering Division Manager Ron Pine about a proposed $953,750 contract with CLM Earthmovers to:

• Add a northbound lane on Viewpoint Drive, from 89A to Pronghorn Ranch Parkway.

• Widen Coyote Springs Road to three lanes, between 89A and Antelope Meadows Drive.

• Modify the eastbound ramp at Highway 89A and Glassford Hill Road.

Other business

Council also plans to:

• Hear about the scope of services for the town’s $1.5 million contract with Matrix New World Engineering/Southwest Groundwater Consultants to build a recharge water well at Mountain Valley Park.

• Hear from staff about re-implementing a public opinion survey on a limited basis to possibly gauge residents’ views on: town services, including streets, police, water/sewer, library and parks, and whether to assess a property tax to help pay for a regional public transit system, the future Agua Fria Park, and sidewalks.

• Hear the results of a professionally-done survey regarding the community’s parks and recreation needs.

• Hear from Boy Scouts Benson Morris and Kadyn Maynard of Grand Canyon Council Troop 7093 regarding the off-leash facility improvements they made to the Mountain Valley Dog Park as part of their Eagle Scout project.

• Hear an update from the Yavapai Justice & Mental Health Coalition.

