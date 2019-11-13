Prescott National Forest burning 400 acres near Groom Creek

As promised, the Prescott National Forest started a prescribed burn in the Bradshaw Ranger District Wednesday morning, Nov. 13.

Of two areas they’ve mapped out for planned burning in the near future, they chose to start with what they’re calling the Watershed RX.

This consists of about 400 acres located 2 miles south of Prescott and 1 mile northeast of Groom Creek. Vegetation in the area includes ponderosa pine, along with pockets of chaparral and grass.



Smoke will be visible and could delay travel on Senator Highway, Walker Road and areas immediately surrounding the burn area including the Watershed Trail #299.

No road or trail closures are reported, but the Forest Service ask the public to use caution when traveling in and around the burn areas; and to use alternate routes and trails.

The burning may continue through Friday, Nov. 14.

The other area fire managers are looking to treat in the near future is about 277 acres located 6 miles west of Prescott near Thumb Butte. Prescott National Forest spokesperson Debbie Maneely said they’re considering starting that burn next week depending on the weather.

