928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Nov. 13
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Prescott National Forest burning 400 acres near Groom Creek

Smoke from the Watershed prescribed burn is visible from Prescott on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. (Joy Jordan/Courtesy)

Smoke from the Watershed prescribed burn is visible from Prescott on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. (Joy Jordan/Courtesy)

By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: November 13, 2019 4:04 p.m.

Updated as of Wednesday, November 13, 2019 6:02 PM

As promised, the Prescott National Forest started a prescribed burn in the Bradshaw Ranger District Wednesday morning, Nov. 13.

Of two areas they’ve mapped out for planned burning in the near future, they chose to start with what they’re calling the Watershed RX.

This consists of about 400 acres located 2 miles south of Prescott and 1 mile northeast of Groom Creek. Vegetation in the area includes ponderosa pine, along with pockets of chaparral and grass.

Smoke will be visible and could delay travel on Senator Highway, Walker Road and areas immediately surrounding the burn area including the Watershed Trail #299.

No road or trail closures are reported, but the Forest Service ask the public to use caution when traveling in and around the burn areas; and to use alternate routes and trails.

The burning may continue through Friday, Nov. 14.

The other area fire managers are looking to treat in the near future is about 277 acres located 6 miles west of Prescott near Thumb Butte. Prescott National Forest spokesperson Debbie Maneely said they’re considering starting that burn next week depending on the weather.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

photo

A map showing where the Watershed and Deering prescribed burn areas are located. Fire managers began the Watershed burn on Nov. 13, 2019. (Prescott National Forest/Courtesy)

