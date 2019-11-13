Obituary Notice: Mildred E. Yanzick
Originally Published: November 13, 2019 8:01 p.m.
Mildred E. Yanzick, age 96, of Prescott, Ariz., passed away on November 11th, 2019 in Prescott. Affordable Burial and Cremation, in Chino Valley, Ariz., is in charge of the arrangements.
