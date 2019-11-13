Obituary Notice: Lindsey Nicole Herold
Originally Published: November 13, 2019 8:03 p.m.
Lindsey Nicole Herold, 28, of Paulden, Ariz., born December 10th, 1990 in Glendale, Ariz., passed away on November 6th, 2019 in Prescott, Ariz. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 16th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at Grace Baptist Church, 2010 So. Highway 89, in Chino Valley, Ariz. Chino Valley Funeral Home, on Palomino Road, was entrusted with the arrangements.
