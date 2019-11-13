Nonprofit in Brief: ‘Connection Before Correction’ foster care workshop set for Nov. 15
‘Connection Before Correction’ foster care workshop set for Nov. 15
“Connection Before Correction” is a free training for the unique needs of children in foster care. Participants will learn about how attachment affects caregiving, trauma and behavior, and discipline and trauma-informed behavioral support strategies. This workshop will focus on how care providers can assess past traumas that lead to negative behaviors, reinterpret those behaviors and provide relationship-based guidance and parenting. The workshop will be from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 15, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 1100 E. Prescott Lakes Pkwy., Prescott. RSVP to Meghan Hays Davis at 602-410-6223 or b4btraining@gmail.com.
Big Brothers Big Sisters gala set for Nov. 16
You are invited to join us as we go up, up and away. The annual Big Brothers Big Sisters grand gala dinner and live auction is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 16, at Prescott Resort. Don’t miss Yavapai County’s premier event to benefit our children. Call Cheryl to reserve your gala tickets 928-778-5135 or purchase online at: e-activist.com/page/46486/event/1.
