928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Nov. 13
Weather  43.0 weather icon
The Literary Southwest: An Evening with Layli Long Soldier, Nov. 15

Native American poet Layli Long Soldier, Winner of the 2018 National Book Critics Circle Award and a National Book Award finalist, will read her poetry, engage in an open conversation and audience Q&A session and do a book signing at the Yavapai College Library’s Susan N. Webb Community Room at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15. (Courtesy, file)

Native American poet Layli Long Soldier, Winner of the 2018 National Book Critics Circle Award and a National Book Award finalist, will read her poetry, engage in an open conversation and audience Q&A session and do a book signing at the Yavapai College Library's Susan N. Webb Community Room at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15. (Courtesy, file)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: November 13, 2019 11 a.m.

The Literary Southwest event features Native American poet Layli Long Soldier at the Yavapai College Library’s Susan N. Webb Community Room, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Building 19, Room 147, at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15.

Winner of the 2018 National Book Critics Circle Award and a National Book Award finalist, Soldier will read her poetry, engage in an open conversation and audience Q&A session and do a book signing.

Admission is free and open to anyone who wishes to attend.

For more information, visit www.yc.edu/literarysw or contact Jim Natal at 928-776-2295.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

