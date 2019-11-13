The Literary Southwest: An Evening with Layli Long Soldier, Nov. 15
The Literary Southwest event features Native American poet Layli Long Soldier at the Yavapai College Library’s Susan N. Webb Community Room, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Building 19, Room 147, at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15.
Winner of the 2018 National Book Critics Circle Award and a National Book Award finalist, Soldier will read her poetry, engage in an open conversation and audience Q&A session and do a book signing.
Admission is free and open to anyone who wishes to attend.
For more information, visit www.yc.edu/literarysw or contact Jim Natal at 928-776-2295.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
