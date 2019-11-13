Letter: An inspiration
Editor:
To the high school girl who recently fought off and escaped her kidnapper — the entire community is praying for you. You are a hero. Nobody could possibly imagine the ordeal you suffered through, but to have the incredible bravery to escape, hide and then lead police to your attacker is a true profile in courage. You not only saved yourself, but by taking this “person” off the street, you have saved others in the community that may have fallen victim. We will probably never know your name, but know that during the months/years you spend healing physically and emotionally, the Prescott community is with you and thankful you escaped. You are truly an inspiration.
Jim Kennedy
Prescott
