Heritage Park Zoo to host ‘Wildlights and Animal Sights’ display Nov. 29-Dec. 28
Join us this holiday season for our annual “Wildlights and Animal Sights” at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary beginning the day after Thanksgiving later this month.
The holiday light display will be open to the public every Friday and Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m. beginning Friday, Nov. 29, and going through Saturday, Dec. 28.
The park will be lighted with festive holiday decorations and spectacular light displays.
Special event admission fee is $5 for members and $8 for non-members. Light concessions will be available during the event times inside as will our unique gift shop. Remember to purchase that special holiday gift while you’re here.
For more information, please call 928-778-4242.
SANTA
The Zoo is also hosting a “Santa with the Animals” event Sunday, Dec. 8.
Santa will be bringing presents to the animal residents at Heritage Park Zoo from 1 to 3 p.m.
Kids will have their chance to sit on Santa’s lap and let him know what they want for Christmas at the end of the event.
Information provided by the Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary.
