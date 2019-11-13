OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Nov. 14
Weather  43.0 weather icon
EPA officials to update D-H residents about mine, smelter cleanup Nov. 18
Warn to stay away from tailings, smelter, river

mugshot photo
By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: November 13, 2019 9:16 p.m.

photo

Smelter at Superfund site. (Courtesy)

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) officials plan to visit Dewey-Humboldt on Monday, Nov. 18, to meet with community members about the status of the Superfund cleanup of the Iron King Mine and Humboldt Smelter sites in Humboldt.

From 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, the EPA will host “office hours” at the Dewey-Humboldt Library, 2735 Corral St., where residents can speak with officials about their concerns. Later, at 6 p.m., EPA officials will attend the Town Council meeting, 2735 S. Highway 69, Suite 12. They are also expected to participate in community meetings.

The EPA was notified this fall that people, many of whom are children and teens, were playing in and around the Iron King Mine tailings pile and the former Humboldt smelter properties.

The tailings pile is west of Highway 69, and the smelter property is east of Main Street. Both the smelter and mine tailings piles pose dangerous falling hazards, as well as chemical hazards from toxic metals that could pose a health risk, officials warned.

EPA officials also want people to avoid portions of the Agua Fria River next to the smelter. The black slag formed on the cliffs could break off and fall to the area below, creating another safety hazard.

In addition, the EPA has heard complaints about dust blowing off of the smelter property, especially on windy days. EPA officials say most of the dust comes from a waste material called “dross,” which is a fine-grained, gray-colored waste from dye-casting plants.

“In the next two months, EPA will take actions to control this dust,” the newsletter states. “We will be spraying a product near the smelter which will create a hard, thick crust over the dross waste. You may see trucks and equipment at the smelter property while we complete this work.”

PRECAUTIONS

Since 2008, the mine and smelter properties have been listed on the EPA’s Superfund list of sites scheduled for toxic-waste cleanup.

The EPA says it has finished cleaning up 50 residential yards in Dewey-Humboldt where its officials found arsenic or lead at high enough levels to pose a health risk. In 2016, the EPA completed a comprehensive sampling investigation, or remedial investigation, of the entire site.

“EPA is still studying various ways to clean up the mine tailings and other wastes at the former Iron King Mine and former Humboldt Smelter properties,” the newsletter states. “EPA’s goal is to clean up these properties to fully protect human health.”

In September, EPA officials posted nine warning signs in areas on or near these properties, which warned of the chemical and physical hazards there. Residents requested more signs in specific locations, however, and the EPA is considering installing additional signage.

“We expect to place fencing at key parts of the smelter property,” an October newsletter from the EPA stated. “In addition, we are working with the owner of the >mine tailings pile to upgrade and add fencing at that property.”

STAY AWAY

The former Iron King Mine created the orange tailings pile, and the Humboldt Smelter left behind various smelter wastes, as well as the brick smelter stack and nearby building.

From the early 1900s until about 1970, the former Iron King Mine mined rock ores of zinc, silver, lead and gold. Between the late 1800s and about 1937, the Humboldt Smelter and two earlier facilities crushed copper and lead ores, melting them in furnaces to make pure metal.

“The smelter stack and nearby building are unstable and unsafe, and anyone near these structures is in danger of severe injury or death should these structures collapse,” stated an Oct. 3 news release from the EPA’s Margot Perez-Sullivan.

EPA requests that anyone who sees people, especially children, near the smelter building to notify the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260.

Information provided by the EPA.

