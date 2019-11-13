OFFERS
Embry-Riddle flight team wins regional competition for 33rd consecutive year

The Embry-Riddle Golden Eagles Flight Team poses for a photo after winning the National Intercollegiate Flying Association’s Safety and Flight Elevation Conference regional competition Nov. 2 in Prescott. (ERAU/Courtesy)

The Embry-Riddle Golden Eagles Flight Team poses for a photo after winning the National Intercollegiate Flying Association’s Safety and Flight Elevation Conference regional competition Nov. 2 in Prescott. (ERAU/Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 13, 2019 7:48 p.m.

Thirty-three years in a row. That’s how many times Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Golden Eagles Flight Team has won the National Intercollegiate Flying Association’s Safety and Flight Elevation Conference (NIFA SAFECON) regional competition.

This year’s event took place Oct. 28 – Nov. 2 at the Prescott Regional Airport.

The Golden Eagles participated in the Region II competition that included seven teams from Arizona and California. The team finished first overall with 396 total points. San Jose State University finished a distant second with 88 points.

“I am very proud of the way that the team came together and put their best foot forward to win,” team captain Colin Ho-Tseung said. “Every member worked tirelessly to prepare for competition, and constantly pushed each other to do better.”

The regional championship grants the team a spot to compete in May at the national NIFA SAFECON event in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The Golden Eagles are 12-time national champions, and placed third at last year’s national competition.

 “The team’s preparation and focus for this competition was intense and highly successful,” head coach Bob Moser said. “We are a young team, having only one returning senior, but the younger members have stepped up to a level beyond their years. This year’s slate of team officers and event coordinators are very solid. They have led the team to a level of performance making another run at a national championship a possibility.”

NIFA exists today as a forum for collegiate aviators to expand their studies and further their careers by participating in competitive and non-competitive events, networking with industry and contemporaries and applying themselves to go above-and-beyond their ordinary curriculum.

THE TEAM 

The 2019-2020 Golden Eagles Flight Team are: Captain Colin Ho-Tseung, Co-Captain Kevin Peace, Chief Pilot Benjamin Lamer, Matthew Arnovick, Joseph Bryant, Jamie Gallagher, Brian La Fetra, Karen Lau, Carol Martin, Karl Neserke, Douglas Niemela, Hayden Owen, John Ritter, Richard Santi, Emalie Snyder, Erin Teal, Jonathan Van Schooten, Trevor White, Josh Wiese, Head Coach Robert “Bob” Moser, Assistant Coach Shaun Shephard and Coach/Team Mechanic Farrell Harris.

RESULTS

For the entire list of results from the 2019 Region II Safecon, go to: https://nifa.aero/wp-content/uploads/2019-Region-2-SAFECON-Official-Results.pdf. Top finishes for individual Embry-Riddle team members include:

Top Pilot:

1st place: Ben Lamer

Top Scoring Contestant:

1st Place: Ben Lamer

Short Field Landing:

1st Place: Colin Ho-Tseung

Power-Off Landing:

1st Place: Trevor White

Instrument Simulated Flight:

1st Place: Trevor White

Aircraft Preflight Inspection:

1st Place: Kevin Peace

Aircraft Recognition:

1st Place: Brian La Fetra

Ground Trainer:

1st Place: Jonathan

Van Schooten

Computer Accuracy:

1st Place: Doug Niemela

Simulated Comprehensive Aircraft Navigation:

1st Place: Ben Lamer

Unlimited Navigation:

1st Place: Ben Lamer

Information provided by Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

