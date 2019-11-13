County supervisors schedule special meeting for Thursday

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors will conduct a special public meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, to canvass the results of the Inscription Canyon Ranch Sanitary District recall election that took place on Nov. 5.

The meeting will also include a consent agenda (routine items that may be approved by one motion) that will include Board of Equalization consideration and ratification of the decisions of the hearing officer for the hearings that were held on Nov. 8.

The meeting will take place at the Board of Supervisors’ conference room, third floor, Yavapai County Administration Building, 1015 Fair St., Prescott.