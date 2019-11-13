OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Nov. 13
Astros’ Verlander, Mets’ deGrom win 2nd Cy Young Awards
MLB

In this Sept. 9, 2019, photo, New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom winds up during the first inning of the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in New York. Mets' deGrom has been named the NL Cy Young Award winner for the second straight year. (Kathy Willens/AP, file)

JAKE SEINER, AP Sports Writer
Originally Published: November 13, 2019 5:09 p.m.

NEW YORK — Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has been awarded his second AL Cy Young Award.

Verlander beat out teammate Gerrit Cole in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America announced Wednesday night. Verlander got 17 first-place votes compared to 13 for Cole, who became a free agent after the season.

The 36-year-old Verlander won his first Cy Young in 2011, when he was also named MVP, and has since been a three-time runner-up.

Verlander continued a marvelous second act to his career since a 2017 trade from Detroit to Houston. He led the majors with 21 victories and padded his Hall of Fame resume by getting his 3,000th strikeout in his final start of the regular season. He also reached 300 punchouts in a season for the first time.

Verlander no-hit Toronto on Sept. 1, becoming the sixth pitcher with three no-hitters in a career. He joined a group that includes Hall of Famers Nolan Ryan, Sandy Kofax, Bob Feller and Cy Young, along with 1880s pitcher Larry Corcoran.

Tampa Bay Rays righty Charlie Morton finished third a year after leaving Houston in free agency.

Mets ace Jacob deGrom won the NL Cy Young for the second straight year.

