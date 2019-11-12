Traffic radar signs helping slow down speeders

Two years ago, radar speed signs were few and far between in the Quad Cities.

Now the electronic devices can be spotted on just about every major thoroughfare in the area.

“It’s a great tool,” Prescott Police Department Traffic Sgt. Nathan Barto said. “It certainly helps with our manpower.”

These signs come in two varieties: Those with fixed locations that simply display vehicle speeds so as to raise motorists’ awareness, and semi-portable units that also record speeds, dates and times.

The latter is used by local police departments to determine whether a particular roadway requires additional traffic enforcement at a particular time of the day.

Each department approaches the deployment of these devices somewhat differently.

In Prescott, the police department will move their five radar speed signs to different roads just about every week. Often they’ll select a road to temporarily place a sign on due to citizen complaints of speeding in that area.

Sometimes the signs will show there is a speeding issue on that road and sometimes they won’t.

“There are definitely streets in Prescott where people speed constantly,” Barto said. “Copper Basin is one of them, Rosser is one of them and Williamson Valley in front of the schools is one.”

The Chino Valley Police Department takes a similar approach.

“The school zones are our biggest areas,” said Lt. Randy Chapman, the department’s spokesperson. “That’s where we regularly deploy them.”

The Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) has so far chosen to use its two portable units in a more studious manner.

As soon as they acquired the units in mid-2018, they placed both within a mile of each other facing different directions on the southern end of Glassford Hill Road. The department had been seeing a high number of crashes in that area, as well as receiving consistent complaints of speeding and reckless driving.

The objective was to leave the signs there for at least several months to see how they might impact driving behavior in the problem area, which centered on the intersection of Glassford Hill Road and Lakeshore Drive. The speed limit on that stretch of road is 35 mph.

The study ended up being extended to a year, and results were recently released by the department.

They found that between Aug. 13, 2018 and Aug. 27, 2019, a large majority of drivers obeyed the speed limit.

About 98% of the cars that traveled past the northbound traffic radar sign (located near Park Avenue) were moving at 40 mph or less. Nearly 2% traveled between 41 and 45 mph, and about .25% traveled at 46 mph or greater.

The southbound traffic radar sign (located near E. Panther Path) showed somewhat similar results. About 89% of the vehicles that traveled by it were moving at 40 mph or less. About 8.5% traveled between 41 and 45 mph and the remainder exceeded 45 mph.

In the study period, there were also only six crashes, which is significantly lower than the prior 12 months.



“It dropped the number of crashes almost in half,” Brown said, crediting the traffic radar signs for the reduction.

Some surveys, however, indicate that radar speed signs only deter speeding in an area for a specific amount of time.

“After six to eight months, people get used to the sign and they no longer pay attention to it,” Brown said, citing such surveys.



With that in mind, Brown intends to move the two signs to Robert Road near Spouse Dr. in the near future.

“We’ve been getting a lot of high speeds on Robert Road, so we’re going to see if we can curb that,” Brown said.