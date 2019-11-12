OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Nov. 13
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Traffic radar signs helping slow down speeders
Police release one year’s worth of speed data

A radar speed sign is seen on Miller Valley Road in Prescott. (Max Efrein/Courier)

A radar speed sign is seen on Miller Valley Road in Prescott. (Max Efrein/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: November 12, 2019 9:31 p.m.

photo

Two years ago, radar speed signs were few and far between in the Quad Cities.

Now the electronic devices can be spotted on just about every major thoroughfare in the area.

“It’s a great tool,” Prescott Police Department Traffic Sgt. Nathan Barto said. “It certainly helps with our manpower.”

These signs come in two varieties: Those with fixed locations that simply display vehicle speeds so as to raise motorists’ awareness, and semi-portable units that also record speeds, dates and times.

The latter is used by local police departments to determine whether a particular roadway requires additional traffic enforcement at a particular time of the day.

Each department approaches the deployment of these devices somewhat differently.

In Prescott, the police department will move their five radar speed signs to different roads just about every week. Often they’ll select a road to temporarily place a sign on due to citizen complaints of speeding in that area.

Sometimes the signs will show there is a speeding issue on that road and sometimes they won’t.

“There are definitely streets in Prescott where people speed constantly,” Barto said. “Copper Basin is one of them, Rosser is one of them and Williamson Valley in front of the schools is one.”

The Chino Valley Police Department takes a similar approach.

photo

“The school zones are our biggest areas,” said Lt. Randy Chapman, the department’s spokesperson. “That’s where we regularly deploy them.”

The Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) has so far chosen to use its two portable units in a more studious manner.

As soon as they acquired the units in mid-2018, they placed both within a mile of each other facing different directions on the southern end of Glassford Hill Road. The department had been seeing a high number of crashes in that area, as well as receiving consistent complaints of speeding and reckless driving.

The objective was to leave the signs there for at least several months to see how they might impact driving behavior in the problem area, which centered on the intersection of Glassford Hill Road and Lakeshore Drive. The speed limit on that stretch of road is 35 mph.

The study ended up being extended to a year, and results were recently released by the department.

They found that between Aug. 13, 2018 and Aug. 27, 2019, a large majority of drivers obeyed the speed limit.

About 98% of the cars that traveled past the northbound traffic radar sign (located near Park Avenue) were moving at 40 mph or less. Nearly 2% traveled between 41 and 45 mph, and about .25% traveled at 46 mph or greater.

The southbound traffic radar sign (located near E. Panther Path) showed somewhat similar results. About 89% of the vehicles that traveled by it were moving at 40 mph or less. About 8.5% traveled between 41 and 45 mph and the remainder exceeded 45 mph.

In the study period, there were also only six crashes, which is significantly lower than the prior 12 months.

“It dropped the number of crashes almost in half,” Brown said, crediting the traffic radar signs for the reduction.

Some surveys, however, indicate that radar speed signs only deter speeding in an area for a specific amount of time.

“After six to eight months, people get used to the sign and they no longer pay attention to it,” Brown said, citing such surveys.

With that in mind, Brown intends to move the two signs to Robert Road near Spouse Dr. in the near future.

“We’ve been getting a lot of high speeds on Robert Road, so we’re going to see if we can curb that,” Brown said.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Our Readers Speak
New speed signs in PV collect data, raise awareness
Local officers handle traffic duty Saturday night while public parties
Traffic moving way too fast
Warning versus citation: How officers decide when to give you a ticket

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries