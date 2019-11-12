Shoot for a fun family tradition, Annual Turkey Shoot, Nov. 15
Originally Published: November 12, 2019 11:50 p.m.
An Annual Turkey Shoot will take place at James Family Prescott YMCA, 750 Whipple Street in Prescott on Friday, Nov. 15.
Register now for a free throw and 3 point shootout contest and you could win a Thanksgiving turkey or a pumpkin pie.
- Late registration and warm-ups are from 5:30 to 6 p.m.
- The free-throw contest will begin at 6 p.m. for co-ed age groups 6-8, 9-11, 12-14, 15-25, 26-54 and 55+.
- The 3 point shoot-out contest will begin at 7 p.m. for all ages.
Cost for a YMCA member is $6 per contest or $10 for both. Community member cost is $8 per contest or $12 for both.
For more information call 928-445-7221 or visit prescottymca.org.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
Most Read
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Prescott Meat Company adds 21st-century twist to the old butcher shop
- 8 arrested in PANT bust for illegal marijuana grow, drug sales, weapons violations
- Sears at Prescott Gateway Mall to close in February
- Micek: Mass shootings are still happening, but they're being ignored
- Rollover crash on Grove Ave caused by impaired driver
- Rollover crash on Grove Avenue caused by impaired driver
- Obituary: Elaine Patricia Fann
- Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 89A sends one victim to the hospital
- Report: Downed power pole hit, part of Willow Creek Road closed
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- Police identify skeletal remains found near Thumb Butte
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: