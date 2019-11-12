Shoot for a fun family tradition, Annual Turkey Shoot, Nov. 15

An Annual Turkey Shoot will take place at James Family Prescott YMCA, 750 Whipple Street in Prescott on Friday, Nov. 15.

Register now for a free throw and 3 point shootout contest and you could win a Thanksgiving turkey or a pumpkin pie.

Late registration and warm-ups are from 5:30 to 6 p.m.

The free-throw contest will begin at 6 p.m. for co-ed age groups 6-8, 9-11, 12-14, 15-25, 26-54 and 55+.

The 3 point shoot-out contest will begin at 7 p.m. for all ages.

Cost for a YMCA member is $6 per contest or $10 for both. Community member cost is $8 per contest or $12 for both.

For more information call 928-445-7221 or visit prescottymca.org.

