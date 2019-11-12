OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Nov. 12
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Raising Prescott: If the Supreme Court won’t protect 700,000 children, who will?

People rally outside the Supreme Court as oral arguments are heard in the case of President Trump's decision to end the Obama-era, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA), Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at the Supreme Court in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

People rally outside the Supreme Court as oral arguments are heard in the case of President Trump's decision to end the Obama-era, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA), Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at the Supreme Court in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: November 12, 2019 8:41 p.m.

Tuesday’s oral arguments at the Supreme Court in Washington D.C. gave those for, and against, ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program a chance to speak.

The Supreme Court’s majority, however, seems prepared to allow the Trump administration to end the DACA program, which currently protects nearly 700,000 immigrants who came to the U.S. as children with parents or other family members and are here illegally.

A decision is expected from the high court in June.

On Monday, a few dozen students and local residents gathered at Prescott College’s courtyard to show support for “Dreamers” and the DACA program, which allows immigrants who came to the U.S. unlawfully before age 16 to have deportation deferred, and gives them a chance to get an education and find work.

Franceny Gardea Gutierrez, a Prescott Valley resident who graduated from Bradshaw Mountain High School, earned an associate’s degree at Yavapai College and is enrolling at Prescott College, was among the crowd to tell her story.

She is a “Dreamer,” and when she was 9 months old, her parents came to Arizona from Mexico.

The Courier’s Cindy Barks covered Monday’s event, when Gutierrez told the crowd, “Arizona has been my home for 21 years. I’ve been fortunate enough to have DACA for six years now.”

So if the justices sitting on the bench at the Supreme Court of the United States of America aren’t behind “Dreamers” like Gutierrez and the DACA program, who’s going to protect them from deportation?

Are agents from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) or the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) really going to pull these people from their lives in the U.S. and send them back to Mexico?

It sounds like it.

And regardless of where you stand politically, or morally, or if the thought of, “They shouldn’t have been here in the first place,” crosses your mind, just remember, did these people have a choice? Did Gutierrez’ parents sit her down at 9 months old and say, “Here’s what can happen?”

No, of course not.

The whole reason DACA exists in the first place is because there was an absence of comprehensive immigration reform from Congress, so then-President Barack Obama was forced to create it in 2012.

And now we’re ready to give them the boot?

How many of the nearly 700,000 immigrants are still under the age of 18? What are we going to do, drop these teenagers off at some corner in Mexico, or in some other country, at a random bus stop and say, “Good luck!”

In June, the House of Representatives voted to give “Dreamers” a path to citizenship.

Perhaps that’s the best way to move forward.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is news/sports editor for The Daily Courier of the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries