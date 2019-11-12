Raising Prescott: If the Supreme Court won’t protect 700,000 children, who will?

Tuesday’s oral arguments at the Supreme Court in Washington D.C. gave those for, and against, ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program a chance to speak.

The Supreme Court’s majority, however, seems prepared to allow the Trump administration to end the DACA program, which currently protects nearly 700,000 immigrants who came to the U.S. as children with parents or other family members and are here illegally.

A decision is expected from the high court in June.

On Monday, a few dozen students and local residents gathered at Prescott College’s courtyard to show support for “Dreamers” and the DACA program, which allows immigrants who came to the U.S. unlawfully before age 16 to have deportation deferred, and gives them a chance to get an education and find work.

Franceny Gardea Gutierrez, a Prescott Valley resident who graduated from Bradshaw Mountain High School, earned an associate’s degree at Yavapai College and is enrolling at Prescott College, was among the crowd to tell her story.

She is a “Dreamer,” and when she was 9 months old, her parents came to Arizona from Mexico.

The Courier’s Cindy Barks covered Monday’s event, when Gutierrez told the crowd, “Arizona has been my home for 21 years. I’ve been fortunate enough to have DACA for six years now.”

So if the justices sitting on the bench at the Supreme Court of the United States of America aren’t behind “Dreamers” like Gutierrez and the DACA program, who’s going to protect them from deportation?

Are agents from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) or the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) really going to pull these people from their lives in the U.S. and send them back to Mexico?

It sounds like it.

And regardless of where you stand politically, or morally, or if the thought of, “They shouldn’t have been here in the first place,” crosses your mind, just remember, did these people have a choice? Did Gutierrez’ parents sit her down at 9 months old and say, “Here’s what can happen?”

No, of course not.

The whole reason DACA exists in the first place is because there was an absence of comprehensive immigration reform from Congress, so then-President Barack Obama was forced to create it in 2012.

And now we’re ready to give them the boot?

How many of the nearly 700,000 immigrants are still under the age of 18? What are we going to do, drop these teenagers off at some corner in Mexico, or in some other country, at a random bus stop and say, “Good luck!”

In June, the House of Representatives voted to give “Dreamers” a path to citizenship.

Perhaps that’s the best way to move forward.

