Prescott Valley in Brief: Holiday Festival of Lights begins Dec. 6 at Civic Center

Holiday Festival of Lights begins Dec. 6 at Civic Center

The Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce will present the annual Holiday Festival of Lights beginning at 5 p.m. Friday Dec. 6 at the Prescott Valley Civic Center, 7501 E. Skoog Blvd. Several local schools will present holiday music beginning at 5 p.m. before a holiday message by Mayor Kell Palguta at 5:45. Chamber of Commerce CEO Marnie Uhl will recite “Twas the Night Before Christmas” at 5:50 before the lighting of the civic center at 6 p.m. The Night Light Parade will begin at 6:10 and a visit with Santa and photos will begin at 6:30 on the third floor of the civic center. Come visit Create-a-Tree in the Prescott Valley Public Library.

HUSD community conversations set for November

Humboldt Unified School District (HUSD) Superintendent Dan Streeter will be conducting three Community Conversations in November, including:

• 5:30 p.m., Nov. 14 – Spanish Community Conversation at Liberty Traditional School, 3300 N. Lake Valley Road. This meeting is spoken mainly in Spanish through district translators;

• 6 p.m., Nov. 19 – Community Conversation at Pronghorn Ranch Clubhouse, 7051 N. Antelope Meadows Drive; and

• 5:30 p.m., Nov. 21 – Community Conversation at Bradshaw Mountain High School’s library, 6000 E. Long Look Drive.

All of these conversations are open to the public and HUSD encourages its families and anyone in the community to attend and learn about public education, school funding and what’s happening in the district’s schools in Prescott Valley and Dewey-Humboldt.

HUSD Spanish conversation Nov. 14

The Humboldt Unified School District Spanish Community Conversation with the Superintendent will be Thursday, Nov. 14.

Come out and meet with other parents and those in the community who are concerned with the state of education in Arizona and in the district. Superintendent Dan Streeter will be there to answer any questions regarding HUSD.

This meeting will be conducted primarily in Spanish, and it begins at 5:30 p.m. in the library at Liberty Traditional School, 3300 N. Lake Valley Road, Prescott Valley. Babysitters and dinner will be provided. Please RSVP to jennifer.medina@humboldtunified.com.

Police Foundation drawing for pistol

The Prescott Valley Police Foundation is holding a drawing for a Ruger American pistol of the winner’s model/caliber choice through 4 p.m. Friday Nov. 22. Tickets are $5 each, or five for $20. Entrants must be Arizona residents and at least 21 years old. They must legally qualify to buy and own a handgun, with a certificate processed through a local gun shop to get the gun.

For more information, call Kay at 928-775-4002 after 2 p.m. or email pvpolicefoundation@gmail.com.

All proceeds are used to support the foundation’s mission of helping the Prescott Valley Police Department. The Prescott Valley Police Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit.

Town looks to fill vacancies on boards

The Town of Prescott Valley is accepting applications from area residents to serve on the Arts and Culture Commission, Building Board of Appeals, and Library Board of Trustees.

On the Arts and Culture Commission, there are two non-voting positions available. This commission serves in an advisory capacity to the Town Council on matters pertaining to the visual and performing arts and culture within Prescott Valley. It is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council, requiring some experience and knowledge of the arts and culture. This is a physical commission that requires lifting, bending and the ability to set up and tear down events.

First priority for membership is given to those who live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits; however, persons residing outside of the town limits who are uniquely qualified for membership may be considered for appointment.

Applicants are required to attend at least one Arts and Culture Commission meeting prior to an interview being scheduled.

For the Building Board of Appeals, this is a volunteer position filled by appointment of the Town Council. Those appointed must live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits. The board meets to review and decide appeals of town building staff decisions. The town encourages prospective board members with backgrounds in building, mechanical, plumbing and electrical trades to apply.

The town also is accepting applications from town residents to serve on the Library Board of Trustees. This is a volunteer position by appointment of the town council. This position requires general knowledge of library operations, policies and procedures. Those appointed must live within the Prescott Valley town limits.

Applications are available in the Executive Management Office, on the fourth floor of the Civic Center at E. 7501 Skoog Blvd., Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled.

‘Caring for the Caregiver’ presentation set for Nov. 14 in Prescott Valley

“Caring for the Caregiver - Adult Day Services & Other Options for Respite Care” is a free Senior Connection Speakers Bureau presentation from noon to 1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14 at Prescott Valley Christian Church, 7655 E. Long Look Drive.

Mike Direen with Adult Care Services, will explain how respite care can benefit the caregiver, as well as the person receiving care. He will discuss different options for respite care, what types of services are provided with adult day services, common misconceptions about adult day services, the process of enrolling someone, and financial assistance options.

RSVPs appreciated to Debbie@SeniorConnection.us or 928-778-3747. For a complete schedule of upcoming presentations, visit www.SeniorConnection.us.