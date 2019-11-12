Photo: 750 coats distributed to school children
The Yavapai County Education Service Agency (YCESA) distributed 108 boxes of boys and girls coats to 27 district and charter schools throughout Yavapai County on Nov. 5. The effort was a partnership led by Brad Wright of Pinnacle Financial Services, Kari Reilly of Foothills Bank and Lions from the Prescott Noon Lions Club and the Prescott Valley Early Bird Club. Several businesses donated funds, services and products, and the Prescott Noon Lioness Club donated several boxes of scarves, winter caps, gloves and mittens, many handcrafted by members.
