'The Phantom of the Opera', Nov. 14-24

Come see "The Phantom of the Opera" at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 110 E. Sheldon St. in Prescott.

Showtimes:

Thursday, Nov. 14 and 21 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 15 and 22 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16 and 23 at 3 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 24. at 3 p.m.

Tickets start at $25, with $10 youth tickets available. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.ycpac.com.

Subscribers: Read a more in-depth story by clicking this headline, Yavapai College Performing Arts Department presents: ‘The Phantom of the Opera’.

