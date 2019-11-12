OFFERS
'The Phantom of the Opera', Nov. 14-24

Andre Sylvester and Kayla McMahon will perform as The Phantom and Christine in the Yavapai College Performing Arts Department’s production of “The Phantom of the Opera" Nov. 14-24. (Courtesy/file/Michael Grady)

Andre Sylvester and Kayla McMahon will perform as The Phantom and Christine in the Yavapai College Performing Arts Department’s production of “The Phantom of the Opera" Nov. 14-24. (Courtesy/file/Michael Grady)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: November 12, 2019 9:43 a.m.

Come see "The Phantom of the Opera" at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 110 E. Sheldon St. in Prescott.

Showtimes:

  • Thursday, Nov. 14 and 21 at 7 p.m.
  • Friday, Nov. 15 and 22 at 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 16 and 23 at 3 p.m.
  • Sunday, Nov. 24. at 3 p.m.

Tickets start at $25, with $10 youth tickets available. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.ycpac.com.

Subscribers: Read a more in-depth story by clicking this headline, Yavapai College Performing Arts Department presents: ‘The Phantom of the Opera’.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

Yavapai College Performing Arts Center

