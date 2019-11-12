OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Nov. 12
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Renita J. Slagle

Renita J. Slagle

Renita J. Slagle

Originally Published: November 12, 2019 9:07 p.m.

It pains me to admit it, but apparently, I have passed away. Everyone told me it would happen one day but that’s simply not something I wanted to hear, much less experience. Once again I didn’t get things my way! And while on that subject (the story of my life)… on June 18, 1930 my parents celebrated my birth and I was introduced to all as Her Royal Highness…uh sorry as Renita June Bennett, the daughter of William and Hattie Bennett from Michigan. Much to my chagrin, my two younger siblings (Gerry and Carole) had to put up with me as their older sister. Ha! That was fun! I was fortunate enough to cherish, love and marry three wonderful men, not at the same time mind you (Dick Manverse, Bill Bush and Bob Slagle). All tall, dark, and handsome obviously. Proud to be Mrs. Grand Diva Of All Things Domestic. So … I was born; I blinked; and it was over.

No buildings named after me; no monuments erected in my honor. But I did have the chance to know and love many friends.

And not to brag, but I have the most intelligent, funny, talented family in all the universe due to my genetics of course and I know I made a significant influence on them because they have been crying a lot in the past few weeks: Debbie, Corinne, Cindy, Richard, Kathy, Bill, Ray, Pete, Ron, Noemi, Ivan, Kelleen, Jeff, Brian, Katie, Jill, Jessie, Ali, Kelcy, Jenna, Marcus, April, Jerel, Kurtis, Cassie, Jackie, MacKenzie, Matt, Meredith, Gavin, Liam, Kennedy, Kaia, Elise. How much more blessed can a person be?

If you want to, you can look for me in the evening sunset or amongst the flitting and fluttering butterflies or with the blooming spring daffodils.

You know I’ll be there in one form or another. Speaking of flowers, everyone knows me for my roses.

The real ones you know, not the plastic ones and don’t even think about putting fake flowers on my grave. I will come back to haunt you. Please don’t cry because I’m gone; instead be happy that I was here. (Or maybe you can cry a little bit. After all, I have passed away). Today I am happy and I am dancing. Probably naked. Love you forever. P.S. I LOVE YOU KATHY (she made me write this).

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries