Obituary: Renita J. Slagle

It pains me to admit it, but apparently, I have passed away. Everyone told me it would happen one day but that’s simply not something I wanted to hear, much less experience. Once again I didn’t get things my way! And while on that subject (the story of my life)… on June 18, 1930 my parents celebrated my birth and I was introduced to all as Her Royal Highness…uh sorry as Renita June Bennett, the daughter of William and Hattie Bennett from Michigan. Much to my chagrin, my two younger siblings (Gerry and Carole) had to put up with me as their older sister. Ha! That was fun! I was fortunate enough to cherish, love and marry three wonderful men, not at the same time mind you (Dick Manverse, Bill Bush and Bob Slagle). All tall, dark, and handsome obviously. Proud to be Mrs. Grand Diva Of All Things Domestic. So … I was born; I blinked; and it was over.

No buildings named after me; no monuments erected in my honor. But I did have the chance to know and love many friends.

And not to brag, but I have the most intelligent, funny, talented family in all the universe due to my genetics of course and I know I made a significant influence on them because they have been crying a lot in the past few weeks: Debbie, Corinne, Cindy, Richard, Kathy, Bill, Ray, Pete, Ron, Noemi, Ivan, Kelleen, Jeff, Brian, Katie, Jill, Jessie, Ali, Kelcy, Jenna, Marcus, April, Jerel, Kurtis, Cassie, Jackie, MacKenzie, Matt, Meredith, Gavin, Liam, Kennedy, Kaia, Elise. How much more blessed can a person be?

If you want to, you can look for me in the evening sunset or amongst the flitting and fluttering butterflies or with the blooming spring daffodils.

You know I’ll be there in one form or another. Speaking of flowers, everyone knows me for my roses.

The real ones you know, not the plastic ones and don’t even think about putting fake flowers on my grave. I will come back to haunt you. Please don’t cry because I’m gone; instead be happy that I was here. (Or maybe you can cry a little bit. After all, I have passed away). Today I am happy and I am dancing. Probably naked. Love you forever. P.S. I LOVE YOU KATHY (she made me write this).

