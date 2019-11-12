Obituary Notice: Sylvia R. Lierman
Originally Published: November 12, 2019 8:54 p.m.
Sylvia R. Lierman, age 85, of Cordes Lakes, Ariz., passed away on November 10th, 2019 in Prescott, Ariz. Affordable Burial and Cremation, of Chino Valley, Ariz., is in charge of the arrangements.
Most Read
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Prescott Meat Company adds 21st-century twist to the old butcher shop
- 8 arrested in PANT bust for illegal marijuana grow, drug sales, weapons violations
- Sears at Prescott Gateway Mall to close in February
- Micek: Mass shootings are still happening, but they're being ignored
- Rollover crash on Grove Ave caused by impaired driver
- Rollover crash on Grove Avenue caused by impaired driver
- Obituary: Elaine Patricia Fann
- Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 89A sends one victim to the hospital
- Report: Downed power pole hit, part of Willow Creek Road closed
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- Police identify skeletal remains found near Thumb Butte
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: