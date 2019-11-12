Obituary Notice: Charles “Charlie” F. Kilhoffer

Charles “Charlie” F. Kilhoffer, born August 13th, 1934 in Canute, Okla., passed away on November 4th, 2019 in Prescott Valley, Ariz. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, November 22nd at 10:30 a.m. at St. Germaine’s Catholic Church in Prescott Valley, with a graveside service at 2:30 p.m., at the Prescott National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.