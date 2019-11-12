Obituary Notice: Charles “Charlie” F. Kilhoffer
Originally Published: November 12, 2019 8:45 p.m.
Charles “Charlie” F. Kilhoffer, born August 13th, 1934 in Canute, Okla., passed away on November 4th, 2019 in Prescott Valley, Ariz. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, November 22nd at 10:30 a.m. at St. Germaine’s Catholic Church in Prescott Valley, with a graveside service at 2:30 p.m., at the Prescott National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.
Most Read
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Prescott Meat Company adds 21st-century twist to the old butcher shop
- 8 arrested in PANT bust for illegal marijuana grow, drug sales, weapons violations
- Sears at Prescott Gateway Mall to close in February
- Micek: Mass shootings are still happening, but they're being ignored
- Rollover crash on Grove Ave caused by impaired driver
- Rollover crash on Grove Avenue caused by impaired driver
- Obituary: Elaine Patricia Fann
- Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 89A sends one victim to the hospital
- Report: Downed power pole hit, part of Willow Creek Road closed
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- Police identify skeletal remains found near Thumb Butte
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: