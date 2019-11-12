Obituary: Bill Max Magness
Bill Max Magness, 94, died Saturday November 9, 2019 in Phoenix, Ariz. He is survived by his daughter, Donna DiCola and son-in-law Tony; grandchildren, Brett and Stacey and great-grandchildren, Loralie and Sophia. He also is survived by his son, Gregory Magness and daughter-in-law, Michelle.
Bill was born in Newark Arkansas on October 1, 1925 to Robert Max and Mable Magness.
He is the oldest of 5 children. Bill is a veteran of World War II, serving in the US Navy on the destroyer escort USS Kretchmer.
Upon retirement as a warehouse manager for a paperback book distributor, Bill and his wife Jeanne, who passed in 2002, retired to Chino Valley Ariz.
His favorite pastimes were fishing, reading and going to the casino.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 15, 2019 at Menke Funeral & Cremation Center Chapel, 12420 North 103rd Avenue in Sun City, Ariz. (Refreshments following).
Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com
Information provided by survivors.
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Prescott Meat Company adds 21st-century twist to the old butcher shop
- 8 arrested in PANT bust for illegal marijuana grow, drug sales, weapons violations
- Sears at Prescott Gateway Mall to close in February
- Micek: Mass shootings are still happening, but they're being ignored
- Rollover crash on Grove Ave caused by impaired driver
- Rollover crash on Grove Avenue caused by impaired driver
- Obituary: Elaine Patricia Fann
- Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 89A sends one victim to the hospital
- Report: Downed power pole hit, part of Willow Creek Road closed
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- Police identify skeletal remains found near Thumb Butte
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: