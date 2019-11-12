Obituary: Bill Max Magness

Bill Max Magness, 94, died Saturday November 9, 2019 in Phoenix, Ariz. He is survived by his daughter, Donna DiCola and son-in-law Tony; grandchildren, Brett and Stacey and great-grandchildren, Loralie and Sophia. He also is survived by his son, Gregory Magness and daughter-in-law, Michelle.

Bill was born in Newark Arkansas on October 1, 1925 to Robert Max and Mable Magness.

He is the oldest of 5 children. Bill is a veteran of World War II, serving in the US Navy on the destroyer escort USS Kretchmer.

Upon retirement as a warehouse manager for a paperback book distributor, Bill and his wife Jeanne, who passed in 2002, retired to Chino Valley Ariz.

His favorite pastimes were fishing, reading and going to the casino.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 15, 2019 at Menke Funeral & Cremation Center Chapel, 12420 North 103rd Avenue in Sun City, Ariz. (Refreshments following).

Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com





Information provided by survivors.