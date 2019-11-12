MacDougal Street West: A Peter, Paul & Mary Experience at the Elks, Nov. 15

MacDougal Street West will be performing at the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15.

Recall the magic and experience the music of Peter, Paul and Mary that changed the world (and is still relevant today). You supply the memories, we’ll supply the songs. MacDougal Street West brings back the ballads, humor and emotions of the 60’s for today’s audiences.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $22 for seniors. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit prescottelkstheater.com.

Subscribers: Read a more in-depth story by clicking this headline, Local Peter, Paul and Mary tribute returns to Elks.

