Letter: Studio Tour thank you

Editor:

This year marked the 12th annual Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour.

We wish to thank our many art supporters for their contributions, our talented area artists for their participation and donations of raffle items, and the public for your interest in attending our Gala Pre-Tour Reception at the Elks and visiting our Studios and Art Centers during the Tour to learn how we do our art.

Thanks to raffle ticket purchases, we are again able to donate to two Quad-Cities children’s art programs.

Deanne Brewster

Studio Tour Executive Committee

Prescott