Letter: Education spending
Editor:
In April of last year I wrote a letter to the DC giving some data about primary and secondary education spending in 2015 (the most current data available at that time). My letter used data published by the Census bureau that shows the amount of education spending in each state and it breaks out “Instructional” spending from total spending.
The 2017 spending data is now available and it shows that Arizona is spending only 53.5% of its educational dollars on “instructional” expenses (i.e., primarily teacher salaries and benefits). The average for all U.S. states during 2017 was 60.7%. Those numbers are both very close to what they were in 2015. So, it appears that virtually no progress has been made on this issue.
Our state probably does need to increase total spending on education, but we should also work to increase the portion that goes to instructional spending. That would allow us to be more competitive in teacher hiring and retention.
Bill Hezzelwood
Prescott
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Prescott Meat Company adds 21st-century twist to the old butcher shop
- 8 arrested in PANT bust for illegal marijuana grow, drug sales, weapons violations
- Sears at Prescott Gateway Mall to close in February
- Micek: Mass shootings are still happening, but they're being ignored
- Rollover crash on Grove Ave caused by impaired driver
- Rollover crash on Grove Avenue caused by impaired driver
- Obituary: Elaine Patricia Fann
- Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 89A sends one victim to the hospital
- Report: Downed power pole hit, part of Willow Creek Road closed
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- Police identify skeletal remains found near Thumb Butte
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: