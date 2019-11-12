Letter: Education spending

Editor:

In April of last year I wrote a letter to the DC giving some data about primary and secondary education spending in 2015 (the most current data available at that time). My letter used data published by the Census bureau that shows the amount of education spending in each state and it breaks out “Instructional” spending from total spending.

The 2017 spending data is now available and it shows that Arizona is spending only 53.5% of its educational dollars on “instructional” expenses (i.e., primarily teacher salaries and benefits). The average for all U.S. states during 2017 was 60.7%. Those numbers are both very close to what they were in 2015. So, it appears that virtually no progress has been made on this issue.

Our state probably does need to increase total spending on education, but we should also work to increase the portion that goes to instructional spending. That would allow us to be more competitive in teacher hiring and retention.

Bill Hezzelwood

Prescott