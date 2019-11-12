OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Nov. 12
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Hamilton: WalMart giving both cashiers holiday time with families

mugshot photo
By Argus Hamilton
Originally Published: November 12, 2019 7:36 p.m.

HOLLYWOOD — God bless America, and how’s everybody?

The National Retail Federation predicted Americans will spend $465 billion dollars on Christmas gifts this year. It starts with the Black Friday melee. WalMart announced it will be closed on Thanksgiving Day until six o’clock, so that both cashiers can be with their families.

Adam Schiff will gavel House impeachment hearings to order today, which will be governed by rules that infuriate Trump’s defenders. Right now the Republic is looking a little iffy. Yesterday evening the Democrats and the Republicans moved into separate apartments and fired their therapist.

Fox News quoted a pollster who thinks Americans are split like just before the Civil War. The question is, split over what? Last weekend, for the first time in four years, more Americans were arrested fighting over Popeye’s chicken sandwiches than were arrested protesting Trump’s presidency.

Popeye’s Chicken’s rivalry with Chick Fil-A continued raging this week. A female employee at Popeye’s was taped body slamming an old woman in the parking lot for asking for a refund. The closest thing to that at Chick-Fil-A is the time a customer fell down to the ground after a faith healing.

San Francisco’s new District Attorney announced he will not prosecute anybody for urinating anywhere they want to urinate. I can remember when America’s leading voice for the observance of human rights was Dr. King, and now it’s R. Kelly. The new civil rights anthem is Pee Shall Overcome.

The Salt Lake Tribune says a local Utah child marched in a Halloween school parade dressed as Hitler. He just won’t die. According to historians, there were 42 failed plots to assassinate Adolf Hitler, which proves again if you want something done right, you have to outsource it to Hillary.

Nikki Haley said Rex Tillerson and General Kelly tried to subvert Trump in 2017. Democrats couldn’t get rid of Trump because the Republicans trying to get rid of Trump got in their way. The Steelers should sign Trump as a wide receiver because he’s harder to overthrow than Antonio Brown.

President Trump addressed a huge Veterans Day parade in New York City Monday. They were everywhere. During cable news, I thought I was watching a Veterans Day Fife Parade but it just turned out to be Whistle Blowers on their way to lunch from the House Democrats’ offices in lockstep.

The Wall Street Journal reports Democratic donors are unhappy with the field of presidential candidates. As a result, Governor Deval Patrick, Mike Bloomberg and Hillary Clinton are all reportedly considering joining the race. There are some mighty big shoes to fill in that tiny clown car.

Bernie Sanders began doing campaign appearances with Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to add sex appeal to his socialist message to voters. The message is overloaded in appeal to minorities. Bernie would ban white people from buying lottery tickets, saying that we’ve already won.

Michael Bloomberg registered to run for the Democratic primary in Alabama. The mayor who tried to ban sugary drinks wants the votes of the most obese state in America. He’ll bring out the Jewish vote in Alabama if he can stop them on the Interstate while they are driving through Alabama.

The Wall Street Journal published the annual list of obese states Tuesday which revealed that Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Louisiana are the fattest states in the Union. These states took the news quite badly. They hate to be reminded that they’re still in the Union.

    North Korea reports a poor harvest due to poor weather this summer resulting in critical food shortages. Help is coming. However, a South Korean transport plane full of food spilled it through a cargo door that accidentally opened up at 30,000 feet and for ten minutes it was raining cats and dogs.

Argus Hamilton is the host comedian at The Comedy Store in Hollywood and entertains groups and organizations around the country. E-mail him at Argus@ArgusHamilton.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Hamilton: Want full name of Jesus? Drop a bowling ball on someone’s foot
Gay or straight, to a chicken we're all alike
Hamilton: Vote for a billionaire who isn’t Trump
Column: Trump to keep promises; challenge is to do it in 140 characters or less
Column: Chick-fil-A CEO gains fans and wannabes

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries