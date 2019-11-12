Hamilton: WalMart giving both cashiers holiday time with families

HOLLYWOOD — God bless America, and how’s everybody?

The National Retail Federation predicted Americans will spend $465 billion dollars on Christmas gifts this year. It starts with the Black Friday melee. WalMart announced it will be closed on Thanksgiving Day until six o’clock, so that both cashiers can be with their families.

Adam Schiff will gavel House impeachment hearings to order today, which will be governed by rules that infuriate Trump’s defenders. Right now the Republic is looking a little iffy. Yesterday evening the Democrats and the Republicans moved into separate apartments and fired their therapist.

Fox News quoted a pollster who thinks Americans are split like just before the Civil War. The question is, split over what? Last weekend, for the first time in four years, more Americans were arrested fighting over Popeye’s chicken sandwiches than were arrested protesting Trump’s presidency.

Popeye’s Chicken’s rivalry with Chick Fil-A continued raging this week. A female employee at Popeye’s was taped body slamming an old woman in the parking lot for asking for a refund. The closest thing to that at Chick-Fil-A is the time a customer fell down to the ground after a faith healing.

San Francisco’s new District Attorney announced he will not prosecute anybody for urinating anywhere they want to urinate. I can remember when America’s leading voice for the observance of human rights was Dr. King, and now it’s R. Kelly. The new civil rights anthem is Pee Shall Overcome.

The Salt Lake Tribune says a local Utah child marched in a Halloween school parade dressed as Hitler. He just won’t die. According to historians, there were 42 failed plots to assassinate Adolf Hitler, which proves again if you want something done right, you have to outsource it to Hillary.

Nikki Haley said Rex Tillerson and General Kelly tried to subvert Trump in 2017. Democrats couldn’t get rid of Trump because the Republicans trying to get rid of Trump got in their way. The Steelers should sign Trump as a wide receiver because he’s harder to overthrow than Antonio Brown.

President Trump addressed a huge Veterans Day parade in New York City Monday. They were everywhere. During cable news, I thought I was watching a Veterans Day Fife Parade but it just turned out to be Whistle Blowers on their way to lunch from the House Democrats’ offices in lockstep.

The Wall Street Journal reports Democratic donors are unhappy with the field of presidential candidates. As a result, Governor Deval Patrick, Mike Bloomberg and Hillary Clinton are all reportedly considering joining the race. There are some mighty big shoes to fill in that tiny clown car.

Bernie Sanders began doing campaign appearances with Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to add sex appeal to his socialist message to voters. The message is overloaded in appeal to minorities. Bernie would ban white people from buying lottery tickets, saying that we’ve already won.

Michael Bloomberg registered to run for the Democratic primary in Alabama. The mayor who tried to ban sugary drinks wants the votes of the most obese state in America. He’ll bring out the Jewish vote in Alabama if he can stop them on the Interstate while they are driving through Alabama.

The Wall Street Journal published the annual list of obese states Tuesday which revealed that Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Louisiana are the fattest states in the Union. These states took the news quite badly. They hate to be reminded that they’re still in the Union.

North Korea reports a poor harvest due to poor weather this summer resulting in critical food shortages. Help is coming. However, a South Korean transport plane full of food spilled it through a cargo door that accidentally opened up at 30,000 feet and for ten minutes it was raining cats and dogs.

