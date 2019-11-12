Free Third Friday Chamber Music Series, Nov. 15
Originally Published: November 12, 2019 11:55 p.m.
The Third Friday Chamber Music Series is held at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Founders Suite A & B from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15.
Hear music by local chamber players and special guests every month during the Third Friday Chamber Music Series. This event offers a wide variety of music including:
- Mendelssohn Concertpiece Trio No. 2 in D minor, for piano, bassoon, and clarinet. Movement I.
- Mozart Divertimento Trio No. 3 in B flat major for flute, clarinet and bassoon. Movements I, II, and IV.
- Picchianti Trio for flute, clarinet, and bassoon. Movements II and IV.
- Beethoven Trio for piano, cello, and clarinet with Elizabeth Johnson.
- Hindemith Sonata for piano and clarinet with Scott Smith.
This is a free event for adults. All programs are subject to change. For more information, call Bruce or Suzanne at 928-778-6965.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
Most Read
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Prescott Meat Company adds 21st-century twist to the old butcher shop
- 8 arrested in PANT bust for illegal marijuana grow, drug sales, weapons violations
- Sears at Prescott Gateway Mall to close in February
- Micek: Mass shootings are still happening, but they're being ignored
- Rollover crash on Grove Ave caused by impaired driver
- Rollover crash on Grove Avenue caused by impaired driver
- Obituary: Elaine Patricia Fann
- Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 89A sends one victim to the hospital
- Report: Downed power pole hit, part of Willow Creek Road closed
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- Police identify skeletal remains found near Thumb Butte
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: