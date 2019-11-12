Free Third Friday Chamber Music Series, Nov. 15

The Third Friday Chamber Music Series is held at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Founders Suite A & B from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15.

Hear music by local chamber players and special guests every month during the Third Friday Chamber Music Series. This event offers a wide variety of music including:

Mendelssohn Concertpiece Trio No. 2 in D minor, for piano, bassoon, and clarinet. Movement I.

Mozart Divertimento Trio No. 3 in B flat major for flute, clarinet and bassoon. Movements I, II, and IV.

Picchianti Trio for flute, clarinet, and bassoon. Movements II and IV.

Beethoven Trio for piano, cello, and clarinet with Elizabeth Johnson.

Hindemith Sonata for piano and clarinet with Scott Smith.

This is a free event for adults. All programs are subject to change. For more information, call Bruce or Suzanne at 928-778-6965.

