Tue, Nov. 12
Former President Carter out of surgery, no complications

In this Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga. Carter was admitted to Emory University Hospital for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain, caused by bleeding due to his recent falls. A spokeswoman said Tuesday morning, Nov. 12, all went well. (John Amis/AP)

In this Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga. Carter was admitted to Emory University Hospital for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain, caused by bleeding due to his recent falls. A spokeswoman said Tuesday morning, Nov. 12, all went well. (John Amis/AP)

JAY REEVES and SHAMEKA DUDLEY-LOWE, Associated Press
Originally Published: November 12, 2019 10 a.m.

ATLANTA — Former President Jimmy Carter was recovering Tuesday following surgery to relieve pressure from brain bleeding linked to recent falls.

A statement from a spokeswoman said there were no complications from the procedure, performed at Emory University Hospital for a subdural hematoma, or blood on the brain surface.

Carter, 95, will remain in the hospital for observation, said Deanna Congileo, his spokeswoman at the Carter Center.

The statement said the Carters thank everyone for the many well-wishes they have received, and Congileo doesn't anticipate making more announcements until he's released.

It was unclear how long Carter might be hospitalized, said his pastor, the Rev. Tony Lowden.

"If anybody can make it through this Jimmy Carter can. His will to serve is greater than his will to give up," said Lowden.

The Carter Center said the bleeding was related to Carter's recent falls. He used a walker during his most recent public appearance.

The first fall, in the spring, required hip replacement surgery. He hit his head falling again on Oct. 6 and received 14 stitches, but still traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, to help build a Habitat for Humanity home shortly thereafter. And he was briefly hospitalized after fracturing his pelvis on Oct. 21.

Carter's wife of 73 years, Rosalynn Carter, is with him at the hospital, Lowden said. "She won't leave his side," Lowden said.

Carter has been through a series of health problems in recent years.

He received a dire cancer diagnosis in 2015, announcing that melanoma had spread. After partial removal of his liver, treatment for brain lesions, radiation and immunotherapy, he said he was cancer-free.

Despite his increasingly frail health, the nation's oldest-ever ex-president still teaches Sunday school about twice monthly at Maranatha Baptist Church in his hometown of Plains in southwest Georgia.

The church asked for prayers for Carter and his family in a message on its Facebook page. The church has announced that Carter will not be teaching his Sunday school class this week.

Carter candidly discussed his own mortality on Nov. 3, during his most recent appearance at their church. Referring to his cancer diagnosis, Carter said he assumed he'd die quickly after finding out the extent of his illness.

"Obviously I prayed about it. I didn't ask God to let me live, but I just asked God to give me a proper attitude toward death. And I found that I was absolutely and completely at ease with death," he said.

Since then, Carter said he's been "absolutely confident" in the Christian idea of life after death, and hasn't worried about his own death.

