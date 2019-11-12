An eye for art: Local art instructors open studio and gallery, plan to hold show

Though Dale Hormouth and Jason Pudney of Crooked Canes Art & More have been teaching their art classes at the Chino Valley Community Center, demand caused them to find a more permanent space.

“We’ve had a tremendous outreach of kids wanting to do this program and parents that would like their kids to be in it,” Pudney said. “With us having our own facility, we’re able to do something every day of the week.”

They opened their studio and gallery, located at 2235 Highway 89 Suite B5, Friday, Nov. 8, and held their first class there Monday, Nov. 11, he said. From then on it’s going to be the free resin class Mondays, an advanced course for students Tuesdays and Wednesdays, classes for homeschooled kids state facility kids Thursdays and different things on Fridays, such as classes in freehand drawing, acrylic or water-based paints, Pudney said. They’ll even have guest artists come in and do demonstrations on Fridays, he said.

They also have $50 adult resin art workshops where some of the proceeds go to the Firefighter Angel Foundation, an organization that provides a positive impact on families in crisis and/or in need.

On the day of their grand opening, held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, they’ll have a special show with some artist vendors selling their art as a way to let people know the two of them are collating with those other artists around the area and getting with them to expand the mind of their students, Hormouth said.

“The children that we have within our class find it very rewarding, they find it very productive,” he said. “They like to do things with the art and with the schools just kind of phasing out art nowadays, it’s just something that’s always helped me in my life and I want to be able to pass it along to others … a world without imagination isn’t exactly a world.”

In their studio, they took the biggest wall and have the art the kids in their classes have displayed, Pudney said. It’s all for sale and all of it will be displayed in the upcoming art show, he said.

With the two of them now having their physical space, the two of them want to continue giving classes as time goes on, Pudney said.

“Art never stops. We’ll teach them as much as they want to learn,” he said. “If they want to keep coming back, we’ll keep having them here. The first class is free but afterwards, they’re more than welcome to come back and learn every week. We want to base this on an interactive art gallery for youth and adults.”

As a whole, it’s awesome to have their own facility and give back to the youth of the community and the county, Pudney said. The two of them are trying to work with not just the youth of Chino Valley but of any youth in Yavapai County that needs an outlet.

Additionally, they’re always looking for donations from the community, having started the venture with their own money, Pudney said.

For more information about Crooked Canes Art & More, email crookedcanesaz@gmail.com or call 928-910-6200 or 928-525-4036.