Editorial: ‘A’ grade gives schools extra $200K to keep rising

With only three schools in the quad-city area improving their letter grade from the Arizona Department of Education’s recent report for the 2018-19 school year, one in particular stood out among the rest.

Del Rio Elementary of the Chino Valley Unified School District received an “A” letter grade, up from a “B” in the previous two years.

That “A” means an extra $200,000 of result-based funding that will allow the school to retain a staff position, invest in some additional technology and offer more pay incentives for current staff, according to CVUSD Superintendent John Scholl.

And more funding gives more students the chance to learn and grow even faster than expected. It gives them a chance to have educational experiences they might not have received in the past.

So what does that mean for all of Chino Valley schools in the grand scheme of things?

Sinking more dollars into education creates a ripple effect down the line that could mean more teachers, more technology for students to learn, more staff to manage our schools and money for extracurricular activity funding across the board.

If one school is excelling, more resources from the district can be focused on other schools. Then everyone benefits, and the cycle continues. The investment could pay major dividends in the near future, meaning higher letter grades from local schools, which again, leads to more result-based funding.

Big-picture thinking. Keep up the good work, Chino Valley.