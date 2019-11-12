OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Nov. 12
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Editorial: ‘A’ grade gives schools extra $200K to keep rising

(Courier stock image)

(Courier stock image)

Chino Valley Review
Originally Published: November 12, 2019 2:29 p.m.

With only three schools in the quad-city area improving their letter grade from the Arizona Department of Education’s recent report for the 2018-19 school year, one in particular stood out among the rest.

Del Rio Elementary of the Chino Valley Unified School District received an “A” letter grade, up from a “B” in the previous two years.

That “A” means an extra $200,000 of result-based funding that will allow the school to retain a staff position, invest in some additional technology and offer more pay incentives for current staff, according to CVUSD Superintendent John Scholl.

And more funding gives more students the chance to learn and grow even faster than expected. It gives them a chance to have educational experiences they might not have received in the past.

So what does that mean for all of Chino Valley schools in the grand scheme of things?

Sinking more dollars into education creates a ripple effect down the line that could mean more teachers, more technology for students to learn, more staff to manage our schools and money for extracurricular activity funding across the board.

If one school is excelling, more resources from the district can be focused on other schools. Then everyone benefits, and the cycle continues. The investment could pay major dividends in the near future, meaning higher letter grades from local schools, which again, leads to more result-based funding.

Big-picture thinking. Keep up the good work, Chino Valley.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries