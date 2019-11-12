Discover the science behind cider production, Nov. 14

Discover the science behind cider production at the Cider Science Happy Hour at Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Rd. in Prescott from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14.

Eat, drink and learn on this special evening with local cider producers Stoic Cider in the latest Highlands Center Happy Hour. In this educational adult program you will discover the science behind cider production and the importance of preserving genetic variation and our rich cultural heritage through orchards. A variety of choice ciders will be served along with appetizers that compliment their unique flavors.

The cost is $38 per person. Must be 21 and older to participate. Highlands Center members save 10%.

Click here to register. For more information, visit highlandscenter.org.

