Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Nov. 12
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Craftsman Court rezoning forwarded to council
Location supports density, planner says

The location of the proposed Craftsman Court project. (Town of Chino Valley/Courtesy)

The location of the proposed Craftsman Court project. (Town of Chino Valley/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: November 12, 2019 8:03 p.m.

Standing before the Chino Valley Planning & Zoning Commission Tuesday, Nov. 5, Paul Aslanian said he believes the Craftsman Court project would be an asset to the community.

“I think it’s going to be a great project for Chino Valley,” Aslanian said. “It offers some reasonably priced housing and hit a price point that isn’t met anywhere in the Prescott area and still maintain site built homes.”

The 10-acre project is located at 701 N. Road 1 East, on the southeast corner of Juniper Drive and N. Road 1 East and on Tuesday night, the commission voted 6-1 to send the proposed rezoning of the property from the Agricultural Residential Five Acre Minimum zoning district to the Single Family Residential-7,000 Square Foot Minimum Lot Area zoning district with a Planned Area Development to the Chino Valley Town Council with a recommendation of approval.

Rather than the current Single Family Residential setbacks of 10 feet for the interior side yard; 20 feet for the street side yards, front side yards with and without a side walk and side yards on Juniper Drive and 50 feet for the rear yard on Road 1 East, the proposed setback are five feet for the interior side yard, eight feet for the street side yard, 10 feet for the side yard on Juniper Drive, 11 feet for front yards with no sidewalk, 16 feet for front yards with a sidewalk and 20 feet for the rear yard on Road 1 East.

Additionally, rather than the requirements of 7,000 square feet, 50 foot minimum frontage and sidewalks on both sides of the street, the proposal is 4,560 square feet, 34 foot minimum frontage and sidewalks on one side of the street.

The reason the request is with a PAD Overlay is because the request is for a higher density that’s not allotted in the code, said Planner Alex Lerma.

However, it’s abutted by other properties that also have higher density than the town’s development standards, Lerma said. Surrounding it is Colonia Villas with lots that are an average of 8,190 square feet, Chino Meadows with lots that are an average of 8,000 square feet, Highlands Ranch with lots that are an average of 6,400 square feet, Road Runner Mobile Home Park that has about 3.5 mobile homes per acre feet with about 32 mobile homes and Country West Manufactured Home Park with a 7,260 square foot minimal site area and six mobile homes per acre, he said.

“The density is there,” Lerma said. “If he was going to be requesting a high density, this would be basically the perfect plan to do it because the surrounding developments supports that kind of density.”

Further, it’s next to the community core which has a higher density of traffic and pedestrians and is an area that supports this type of development, he said.

Only Commissioner Robert Switzer voted against the recommendation of approval. He would like to see the project conform to the larger lot sizes, Switzer said.

