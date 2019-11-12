Cantlon: Uber is an ancient con of workers

One of the reasons unions arose a century ago was because working people were being conned with piecework. Unions didn’t just battle for decent pay, for time-and-a-half for overtime and for safe workplaces, they also had to battle the scourge of piecework. For instance, textile workers would be given cloth to take home and make into shirts for a set price per shirt, and at times carpenters have been paid a set price per square foot of framing.

There’s nothing inherently wrong with piecework, just as there’s nothing inherently wrong with working more than 40 hours. It just has to be done in a way that’s fair to the worker so they end up with worthwhile pay for their time.

The early labor groups fought against piecework because it’s so easy to make it cheat the worker. Ways that leave them with less for their time than if they were directly employed. Or with less benefits; there’s no workers’ compensation if injured, there’s no employer paying into the unemployment fund. Or they end up with expenses for equipment or supplies, such that either they get less than a normal job, or at the least it’s very unpredictable and might leave them worse off in the long run.

Piecework is the model behind many pyramid-sales schemes. They sell you a kit of a bunch of product and if you sell it all you’ll make a profit. But how much time does that take you? And how much of your own money goes to marketing and traveling? What did you really end up making per hour? That is if you sold much at all. In any case the company gets their profit up front.

If some people really want to be entrepreneurs and, say, start their own taxi business, that’s great, but that’s not what piecework is about. It’s about luring a lot of unsuspecting people into working in an arrangement that looks promising but often gives less than a regular job. Being an entrepreneur has the possibility of making more than a job could. Piecework never does.

Uber and Lyft have been operating in the Prescott area for several years, and there are similar services for delivering groceries and take-out, and for doing odd errands.

Whether Uber intended it or not, what they created was this same old piecework con with a new face. It operates through a smartphone app. How cool is that? And it sounds great that you can jump in whenever you want, just as much as you want and pick up a little extra work. What could be better? Except after you pay for car maintenance, and calculate all the time you spend waiting in your car hoping someone needs a ride, and you calculate the bottom line per hour and maybe realize you’d have been better off flipping burgers. At least doing that you know exactly what to expect. Plus the benefits you’re missing. Dang. What seemed so cool degenerates into the knowledge that you’ve been conned out of what your hard work should have earned you.

No doubt some feel it’s worked okay for them. But even for those, have they really calculated the true bottom line? Have they calculated what they would have gotten those times they worked overtime? Have they just been lucky to not get hurt and then realize there’s no workers’ comp?

But then what can we expect? We gained the big labor victories back when, and then decided we didn’t need unions anymore. Then the old cons they had tamed crept back in. Gee, who could have foreseen that?

Tom Cantlon is a local business owner and writer and can be reached at comments at tomcantlon.com.