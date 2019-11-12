Art & Wine: A Perfect Pairing, Nov. 14
Come out for a memorable evening of art and fun at the Phippen Museum, 4701 Highway 89 North in Prescott at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14.
This two-hour excursion is designed for those who enjoy wine, but may know nothing about painting. Discover hidden wells of creativity as artist and Education Coordinator, Neal McEwen, leads you through the step-by-step process of creating your own original Western-themed acrylic painting (this time a collection of poppies).
A fun-filled evening of art, wine and dessert appetizers will result in a painting that is finished and suitable for framing.
Reservations are required as these events are extremely popular and seating is limited. The cost is $35 per person and you must be 21 or older to participate.
For more information and to make reservations, call 928-778-1385.
