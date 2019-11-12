OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Nov. 12
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona company's bid to use groundwater for nuclear plant denied

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 12, 2019 2:14 p.m.

PHOENIX — Arizona water regulators have rejected an application by an electric company to use groundwater to cool the nuclear power plant west of Phoenix because the water is being used by nearby residents, officials said.

The state Department of Water Resources denied the request from Arizona Public Service Company to use groundwater in the Buckeye area and study it as an alternative to expensive reclaimed water because it is being used, The Arizona Republic reported Monday.

The permit requires water has no other beneficial use, state department officials said.

"The Department finds that this groundwater is currently being used beneficially and that this objection provides a valid reason to deny the application," officials said in the rejection letter.

Company officials have 30 days to file an appeal if they decide to do so, department officials said.

The permit would allow the electric company to blend groundwater with the treated wastewater from the 91st Avenue Wastewater Treatment Plant, officials said. The plan would have included drilling of a well near State Route 85 between Interstate 10 and the Gila River.

The utility has been looking for cost-effective solutions for water to power the nuclear plant in the future.

"If we don't get some kind of innovative approach to water, 20 or 30 years down the road, the costs would just be prohibitive," company executive Jack Cadogan said. "We've always known we would be looking for innovative, cost-effective solutions for water."

The Buckeye Water Conservation and Drainage District and Buckeye Irrigation Company filed a formal opposition to the electric company plan.

"We feel the director (of ADWR), after thoroughly reviewing the application and the opposition, made the correct decision," said Noel Carter, general manager of the Buckeye water district.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Future of Arizona nuclear plant may see hydrogen production
American Ranch proposal breezes through P&Z
PV works with Fain, state for more water credits<BR>
PV works with Fain, state for more water credits<BR>
Plant's water plan stuns advisers

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries