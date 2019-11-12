7-in-7: This week - Chamber music, vintage baseball, poet reads

From the Third Friday Chamber Music series to seeing a vintage baseball game to Native American poet Layli Long Soldier reading and speaking at the Literary Southwest, there’s something for everyone in the Prescott area this week.

The Daily Courier offers a “7 in 7” look ahead, printed each Wednesday, of seven events happening around the Quad Cities occurring over the next seven days. Here are several events to enjoy and learn from this week.

1 – Hear a wide variety of music played by local chamber players and special guests at the Third Friday Chamber Music series at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the Prescott Public Library, 215. E. Goodwin St.

This month features Mendelssohn’s “Trio No. 2 in D Minor” for piano, bassoon and clarinet, the first movement of Mozart’s “Divertimento Trio No. 3 in B Flat Major” for flute, clarinet and bassoon, the first, second and fourth movements of Picchianti’s “Trio for Flute, Clarinet and Basson,” the second and fourth movements of Beethoven’s “Trio for Piano, Cello and Clarinet” that includes Elizabeth Johnson and Hindemith’s “Sonata for Piano and Clarinet” with Scott Smith.

For more information, call 928-778-6965.

2 – See Native American poet Layli Long Soldier, winner of the 2018 National Book Critics Circle Award and a National Book Award finalist, at the Literary Southwest event at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15.

In the Yavapai College Library’s Susan N. Webb Community Room, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Building 19, Room 147, Soldier will read her poetry, engage in an open conversation and audience Q&A session and do a book signing. Literary Southwest programs are presented with free admission and are open to anyone who wishes to attend.

For more information, visit www.yc.edu/literarysw or contact Jim Natal at 928-776-2295.

3 – Get a glimpse at the game of baseball from a vintage point of view when the Prescott Champions Vintage Base Ball Club begins its fourth season as a member of the Arizona Vintage Base Ball League at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Ken Lindley Field, 702 E. Gurley St.

This home opener is a round-robin event featuring the Fort Verde Excelsiors and the Bisbee Bees vintage clubs. Players will be available to answer questions anyone has and they should be prepared to have a noisy and great time, 19th century style.

For more information, contact mradrian06@yahoo.com.

4 – See the best of Yavapai College students’ artwork at the annual Yavapai College Juried Student Exhibition, showing in the college’s art gallery from Saturday Nov. 16 through Saturday, Jan. 11.

Adjudicated this semester by Arizona State University Professor James White, an expert in technical knowledge, the exhibition offers a close look at students’ various art forms an artistic expressions as well as a chance to purchase artwork from talented art students.

The gallery is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. There is no admission to enter.

For more information, call 928-776-2031.

5 – Take in the classic story of George Bailey when the First Congregational Church of Prescott UCC puts on Frank Capra’s “It’s a Wonderful Life” radio drama at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20.

Admission is free to the one-hour radio drama featuring Capra’s story about dreams, sacrifice and redemption in small town America.

For more information, visit www.fccprescott.org or call 928-45-4555. First Congregational Church of Prescott UCC is located at 216 E. Gurley St.

6 – Grab the chance to step up to the microphone at the Arizona Wordsmith’s Open Mic Night at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, in the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center’s third floor Sundance Room.

An opportunity for prose writers to be heard and make their stories come alive, writers of fiction, nonfiction and memoir are invited to share their original work. Reading time is limited to 10 minutes and names will be drawn to determine the order and number of readers. There will be no poetry or music.

Readings will go for one hour followed by time for meeting and greeting. Admission is $5 at the door. The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center is located at 117 E. Gurley St. For more information, email writers@azwordsmith.org.

7 – Enter a winter wonderland filled with more than 40 Christmas trees decorated outrageously, glamorously and themed elegantly or comically by local businesses organizations and schools at the Festival of Trees held at Gateway Mall, 3250 Gateway Blvd. from Wednesday, Nov. 20 through Saturday, Nov. 23.

Free to the public, there will be activities and entertainment every day as well as the opportunity to vote on or buy the trees, which will be delivered fully decorated before Thanksgiving.

For more information, call 928-582-1012.

