Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 89A sends one victim to the hospital
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: November 11, 2019 8:38 p.m.
A brown Toyota Camry collided with a tractor trailer at the intersection of Highway 89A and Fain Road midday Monday, Nov. 11.
The Toyota appeared to be damaged on the front driver side, and sat disabled in the middle of the intersection at about 11:55 a.m.
The driver of the Toyota was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.
Traffic was temporarily impacted while emergency personnel cleared the scene.
Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.
Most Read
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Prescott Meat Company adds 21st-century twist to the old butcher shop
- 8 arrested in PANT bust for illegal marijuana grow, drug sales, weapons violations
- Micek: Mass shootings are still happening, but they're being ignored
- Rollover crash on Grove Ave caused by impaired driver
- Sears at Prescott Gateway Mall to close in February
- No falling back: Why does Arizona opt out of daylight saving time?
- Rollover crash on Grove Avenue caused by impaired driver
- Obituary: Elaine Patricia Fann
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Police arrest man on sexual exploitation charges
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
- Black bear sighted multiple times in Prescott Valley in past month; trapping unsuccessful
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: