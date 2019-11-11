Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 89A sends one victim to the hospital

A brown Toyota Camry collided with a tractor trailer at the intersection of Highway 89A and Fain Road midday Monday, Nov. 11.

The Toyota appeared to be damaged on the front driver side, and sat disabled in the middle of the intersection at about 11:55 a.m.

The driver of the Toyota was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

Traffic was temporarily impacted while emergency personnel cleared the scene.

